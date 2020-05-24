Khabib Nurmagomedov absolutely unloads on Conor McGregor over MMA GOAT rankings

The trend of fellow fighters unloading on Conor McGregor for his recent MMA GOAT rankings continued this evening with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The promotions undefeated lightweight world champion, Nurmagomedov (28-0 MMA), had defeated McGregor by way of fourth round submission during their highly anticipated showdown at UFC 229 in October of 2018. However, ‘The Eagle’ was not named as a part of the Irishman’s current MMA GOAT list, yet somehow Conor’s name managed to take the #2 spot behind Anderson Silva.

Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Twitter and slammed Conor McGregor for daring to rank himself ahead of the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones.

you tapped out in featherweight , you tapped out in lightweight and you tapped in welterweight , you never defended title in the UFC or Cage Warriors , you gave up more than GSP , Spider and Bones all together.

you greatest @ufc fighter in twitter history. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 24, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov was not the only fighter to slam Conor McGregor over his MMA GOAT assessment. Earlier this afternoon Jon Jones and Nate Diaz issued their own heated responses to McGregor’s claims.

‘Bones’ reminded ‘Notorious’ that he was no longer a UFC champion, while Nate Diaz opted to share some memories online.

Smoked the #1 p4p and double champ

know the real 🐐 when you see him

And don’t for get I did it better and quicker than anyone else on the ground and sent him down with punches quicker than Mayweather did so fuck alll y’all rankings and know a real goat when you see me pic.twitter.com/wHmDqVERmf — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 23, 2020

Conor McGregor has been clamoring for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov for some time now, but so far the superstar has been unsuccessful in his efforts to persuade UFC matchmakers to book the contest.

‘The Eagle’ is coming off a submission win over Dustin Poirier in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 242. The undefeated Russian is now expected to faceoff with current interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in his next appearance.

As for Conor McGregor, the Irish star returned to the Octagon at January’s UFC 246 event in Las Vegas, where he needed just 40-seconds to dispose of opponent Donald Cerrone.

