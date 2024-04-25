Welterweight veteran Tim Means calls for $300k bonuses to stick following UFC 300: “It can’t go back”

UFC veteran Tim Means believes the promotion should keep the $300,000 bonuses that were issued at UFC 300.

As part of their landmark 300th pay-per-view event, the Ultimate Fighting Championship issues $300,000 bonuses to fighters who either received Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night honors. As you can imagine, they received a great deal of praise for that.

However, many have now been left to wonder what’s next for the bonus structure. After all, the fact that it’ll probably go back down to $50,000 won’t sit well with a lot of fighters on the roster.

RELATED: UFC Vegas 79 Bonus Report: Tim Means one of four fighters to take home $50k

That includes UFC fighter Tim Means, who is scheduled to return this weekend against Uros Medic.