Welterweight veteran Tim Means calls for $300k bonuses to stick following UFC 300: “It can’t go back”

By Harry Kettle - April 25, 2024

UFC veteran Tim Means believes the promotion should keep the $300,000 bonuses that were issued at UFC 300.

Tim Means

As part of their landmark 300th pay-per-view event, the Ultimate Fighting Championship issues $300,000 bonuses to fighters who either received Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night honors. As you can imagine, they received a great deal of praise for that.

However, many have now been left to wonder what’s next for the bonus structure. After all, the fact that it’ll probably go back down to $50,000 won’t sit well with a lot of fighters on the roster.

That includes UFC fighter Tim Means, who is scheduled to return this weekend against Uros Medic.

Means calls out the UFC

“Where are those guys? I hope y’all keep the same energy and show up with $300,000 bonuses,” Means said at UFC Vegas 91 media day. “Don’t mess around. Let’s talk about it. Let’s at least sit down in the room whenever we do our rules meeting over here Saturday night, and let’s have a discussion. Yeah? Right? Damn right.

“It can’t go back,” he continued. “It’s not bragging if you’re backing up. For real. What’re we doing? What’re we talking about here? Keep it the same. Same energy. You want to see some fun fights in the Apex? Guys always show up and throw hooks. These shows are usually funner than most pay-per-views. Pay-per-view that week, you know, it was cool. Alright, some guys threw down, but was it really that good? I don’t know. Apex would be good. Let’s find out.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you believe that the UFC should increase the amount of money paid out for bonuses? If not, why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

