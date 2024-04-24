Joaquin Buckley booked for UFC St. Louis co-main event against streaking welterweight contender

UFC president Dana White has granted welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley’s wish to compete in his hometown next month.

White announced on Wednesday that Buckley will face 6’5″ welterweight Nursulton Ruziboev in the UFC St. Louis co-main event on May 11th. At the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference, Buckley hijacked the microphone to implore White to give him a main event slot in St. Louis.

While Buckley won’t headline the card, he’ll appear in the co-main event slot in front of his hometown crowd at the Enterprise Center. The card is headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento.

Buckley will look to win his fourth straight welterweight fight after a trio of impressive wins inside the Octagon. He most recently finished Vicente Luque in the UFC Atlantic City co-main event on March 30.

Buckley has been a wrecking ball since making the full-time move to welterweight. He knocked out Andre Fialho with a head kick last May before earning a unanimous decision win over Alex Morono.