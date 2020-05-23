Jon Jones reacts to Conor McGregor’s MMA GOAT rankings list

Jon Jones has responded after former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor ranked him at number four on the current MMA GOAT list.

McGregor had taken to Twitter earlier this afternoon where he proclaimed that Anderson Silva still holds the title of MMA GOAT, while adding that he would soon dethrone ‘The Spider’ for that title.

According to the brash Irishman, he himself currently holds the number two spot, with Georges St-Pierre coming in at third, and Jon Jones closely behind at number four.

Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

“Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion.”

‘Bones’ responded to Conor McGregor’s MMA GOAT list this afternoon with the following messages.

🤫 And Still — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 23, 2020

“AND STILL”

Try that one first lad — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 23, 2020

“Try that one first lad.”

Clearly Jon Jones was referencing the fact that he still carries a UFC title, while Conor McGregor lost his lightweight belt to Khabib Nurmagomedov by way of submission at UFC 229.

‘Bones’ ended the discussion by stating that he would not engage in the MMA GOAT debate and instead would let fight fans do that for him.

I’m not going to debate on who is the goat, I’ll let the fans do that for me. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 23, 2020

“I’m not going to debate on who is the goat, I’ll let the fans do that for me.”

Jon Jones was most recently seen in action at February’s UFC 247 event in Houston, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon for the first time since his submission loss to ‘The Eagle’ at January’s UFC 246 event, where he needed only 40-seconds to dispose of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Jon Jones had recently expressed interest in a heavyweight fight with Francis Ngannou. However, negotiations for the potential super-fight ended up falling through with the UFC and so ‘Bones’ has now turned his attention back to top light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 23, 2020