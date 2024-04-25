Donald Cerrone “rushed into surgery” following bull riding accident, Dana White reacts

By Harry Kettle - April 25, 2024

Donald Cerrone was rushed into surgery earlier this week after suffering a nasty injury in a bull riding accident.

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

While he may no longer compete in mixed martial arts, Donald Cerrone is still a fascinating guy to follow. He’s enjoying life after retirement, and that’s included him taking up some interesting hobbies.

One example of that is bull riding. A few months back, Cerrone agreed to try and ride Dana White’s bull Twisted Steel for eight seconds at the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) “Unleash The Beast” event on May 18. The show is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

RELATED: Dana White books Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in $100k challenge against his bull Twisted Steel

Unfortunately, as per the man himself, that’s no longer going to happen after he sustained an injury.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Donald Cerrone (@cowboycerrone)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Donald Cerrone (@cowboycerrone)

 

Cerrone’s injury woes

“As y’all know I was set to ride Dana White’s ‘Twisted Steel’ at the PBR World Finals on May 18,” Cerrone wrote on Instagram. “I was just rushed into surgery with 100-percent biceps tear off the bone! Guess you mess with the bull you sometimes get the horns. This is not the end. I will rehab and get back after it.”

“Well if y’all want to see what happened to the one arm man, this is it. Now if you’re thinkin this is it, and ol’ cowboy is down and out— no sir. @danawhite hooked me up with one of the best surgeons for a full bicep tear and give it six-eight weeks and with help from @transcendHrt and I’ll be back at it. Ain’t going out like this!!”

The aforementioned Dana White gave his thoughts on the situation.

“I thought this was a bad idea for Cowboy from the start,” White said in a statement provided to MMAmania.com. “Twisted Steel is the nastiest bull in the PBR. He’s bucked 90-percent of his riders. Let’s leave it to the pros at the PBR World Finals in Arlington.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What’s next for Donald Cerrone? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

