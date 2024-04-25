Donald Cerrone “rushed into surgery” following bull riding accident, Dana White reacts

Cerrone’s injury woes

“As y’all know I was set to ride Dana White’s ‘Twisted Steel’ at the PBR World Finals on May 18,” Cerrone wrote on Instagram. “I was just rushed into surgery with 100-percent biceps tear off the bone! Guess you mess with the bull you sometimes get the horns. This is not the end. I will rehab and get back after it.”

“Well if y’all want to see what happened to the one arm man, this is it. Now if you’re thinkin this is it, and ol’ cowboy is down and out— no sir. @danawhite hooked me up with one of the best surgeons for a full bicep tear and give it six-eight weeks and with help from @transcendHrt and I’ll be back at it. Ain’t going out like this!!”

The aforementioned Dana White gave his thoughts on the situation.

“I thought this was a bad idea for Cowboy from the start,” White said in a statement provided to MMAmania.com. “Twisted Steel is the nastiest bull in the PBR. He’s bucked 90-percent of his riders. Let’s leave it to the pros at the PBR World Finals in Arlington.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

