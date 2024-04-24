Jamahal Hill changes tune on referee Herb Dean’s non-stoppage at UFC 300: “It makes me think before obeying a ref’s command!”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has changed his previously neutral stance on referee Herb Dean’s inaction during the UFC 300 main event.

Hill’s UFC comeback at UFC 300 fell short as he lost by first-round knockout to Alex Pereira in the main event. It was his first fight after winning and then vacating the title in 2023.

Just seconds before Pereira dropped Hill, Dean attempted to pause the action after Hill appeared to hit Pereira with a kick to the groin. Typically, fighters are given up to five minutes to recover from a groin strike, and both combatants get a clean reset as if it were the start of a new round.

But, that didn’t happen at UFC 300. Pereira gave Dean a light shove to move aside as he continued to press forward towards Hill. Seconds later, he dropped Hill with a left hook before finishing the fight with ground-and-pound.

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and others have questioned whether or not Dean made the right call by not enacting a clean reset between Hill and Pereira. After initially agreeing with Dean’s decision-making, Hill has pivoted his position on the non-stoppage.