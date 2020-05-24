Jon Jones was not happy with Nate Diaz proclaiming himself the “Real Goat”

The topic of MMA GOAT rankings was brought up by Conor McGregor today and spawned reactions from Jon Jones, Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor had released his current “GOAT rankings” earlier this afternoon, where he listed former middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva as the reigning title holder. However, to the surprise of many, Conor had himself positioned in the number two spot, ahead of longtime champions Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones.

While McGregor would share some reasons behind his controversial rankings, which just so happened to leave out undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, ‘Bones’ was quick to dismiss Conor’s rankings as being foolish.

Jones reminded ‘Mystic Mac’ that he was no longer a UFC title holder and in fact had never defended either of the belts he had earned with the promotion.

Jon Jones was not alone in his dispute of McGregor’s claims. Two of Conor’s former opponents in Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov were quick to blast the Irishman for his statements.

While ‘Bones’ was receptive of Khabib’s comments, in which he complimented both Jones and ‘GSP’, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion was not impressed with the statements made by Nate Diaz.

‘The Stockton Native’ had proclaimed himself the “Real Goat” of MMA in his heated response to Conor McGregor. A notion that Jon Jones clearly took issue with.

“Now this guys the goat? This is just starting to get ridiculous 😩🤷🏾‍♂️😆“ – Jones wrote on Instagram while sharing Diaz’s latest post.

Nate Diaz is of course coming off of a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal for the promotions BMF Title at UFC 244 this past November.

As for Jon Jones, ‘Bones’ was most recently seen in action at February’s UFC 247 event in Houston where he edged out a decision win over Dominick Reyes.

What do you think of Jones calling Nate Diaz’s claim of MMA GOAT being “ridiculous”? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 23, 2020