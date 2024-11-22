Conor McGregor issues statement after Dublin jury rules he’s liable for sexual assault

Conor McGregor to Appeal Jury in Dublin Following Guilty Verdict

In a new post on the ‘X’ social media platform, Conor McGregor responded to being found liable for the alleged incident in Dublin six years ago.

I will be appealing today's decision. The judge's instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future.… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2024

“I will be appealing today’s decision,” McGregor said. “The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide.”

McGregor has found himself in hot water with the law in the past. Back in 2020, he vehemently denied indecent exposure accusations in France. The following year, a sexual assault claim against McGregor was dismissed on the island of Corsica.

In 2023, McGregor attended game four of the NBA Finals in Miami. Just one month following the game, the “Notorious” one was accused of “violently” raping a woman at the Kaseya Center. It was later reported by TMZ that McGregor would no longer face charges due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

