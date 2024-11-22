Conor McGregor issues statement after Dublin jury rules he’s liable for sexual assault

By Fernando Quiles - November 22, 2024

Conor McGregor has spoken out after a jury in Dublin found him liable in a 2018 sexual assault case.

Conor McGregor

The jury determined that the UFC megastar was guilty of sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in December 2018. Irish Mirror’s Pat Healy revealed that the verdict includes damages around €250,000. Hand filed the civil suit back in 2021 and alleged that she never gave consent to an intoxicated McGregor. Hand alleged that both McGregor and a man named James Lawrence sexually assaulted her. The jury determined that Lawrence did not commit sexual assault.

McGregor has reacted to the Dublin jury’s decision, and he challenges the verdict.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR DENIES SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

Conor McGregor to Appeal Jury in Dublin Following Guilty Verdict

In a new post on the ‘X’ social media platform, Conor McGregor responded to being found liable for the alleged incident in Dublin six years ago.

“I will be appealing today’s decision,” McGregor said. “The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide.”

McGregor has found himself in hot water with the law in the past. Back in 2020, he vehemently denied indecent exposure accusations in France. The following year, a sexual assault claim against McGregor was dismissed on the island of Corsica.

In 2023, McGregor attended game four of the NBA Finals in Miami. Just one month following the game, the “Notorious” one was accused of “violently” raping a woman at the Kaseya Center. It was later reported by TMZ that McGregor would no longer face charges due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on the Conor McGregor situation as more details surface.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor UFC

