Conor McGregor denies sexual assault allegations

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has addressed a New York Times report alleging that he is at the center of two sexual assault investigations. He denies these reports, and promises clarity on the issue in time.

McGregor addressed this topic in an interview with ESPN.

In his sit-down with @arielhelwani ahead of #UFC246, @TheNotoriousMMA preaches patience and denies the allegations made against him. pic.twitter.com/ENLB10Z9MZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020

“I can’t say anything about this. It just has to take place, right?” McGregor said, suggesting that the allegations against him bother him. “Time. Patience is a skill we must master. Patience is one of the most valuable skills a human being must master. I am working hard to master it, and I feel I am getting there. Time will show all. That’s it right now. I’m focused on the belt. I’m focused on positivity, good thoughts.

“I will say a prayer for those who try and cross me and bring harm to me with these type of things and that’s it.”

When McGregor was pressed on the topic of these allegations, he denied them, but reiterated that “time will reveal all.”

“Yes, of course [I deny the allegations]. Of course. Seriously,” he said. “Time, please. Time will reveal all. That’s it.”

Conor McGregor is slated to return to the cage this Saturday, when he will take on former lightweight title challenger Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight bout.

The fight will be his first since October of 2018, when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bid to reclaim the UFC lightweight title. His next most recent fight before that was a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., while his second most recent MMA fight occurred all the way back in 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to claim the lightweight belt. Because he still held the UFC featherweight belt at the time, this made him the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. McGregor owns an overall MMA record of 21-4.

Stay tuned for further information on the sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor as details emerge.

