Conor McGregor issues statement vigorously denying recent sexual assault allegations

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was taken into custody by police in Corsica earlier this week following allegations of “attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition.”

According to a statement released by the local authorities in France (courtesy of AFP News), McGregor was interviewed and then released by police, this following indecent exposure allegations made against the former UFC champion.

“Following a complaint on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony McGregor was the subject of a hearing by police.”

Conor McGregor had recently been touring the French region of Corsica with his fiancee Dee Devlin.

McGregor was set to partake in a scheduled 180km charity voyage across the Mediterranean Sea in a effort to raise awareness for water safety but not has now been forced with withdraw according to reports.

Most recently a report from TMZ stated that the alleged “sexual assault” incident took place in a local bar in Corsica. Representatives from Team McGregor have since released the statement denying the allegations.

“Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct,” McGregor’s management said in a statement to TMZ. “He has been interviewed and released.”

McGregor’s manager Audie Attar would later issue a separate statement to MMA Fighting.

“I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday,” Attar said.

‘Notorious’ has not competed in the Octagon since January’s UFC 246 event in Las Vegas, where he scored a quick TKO victory over Donald Cerrone.

Conor McGregor has since expressed his desire to run things back with current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, Dana White and company have not given in to the Irishman’s desires as of this point.

Instead, ‘The Eagle’ is set to have a title unification bout with Justin Gaethje at next month’s highly anticipated UFC 254 pay-per-view event on Fight Island.

