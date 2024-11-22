UFC Macau weigh-in results: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo official, all fighters hit target weight

By Fernando Quiles - November 22, 2024

The UFC Macau weigh-ins are in the books and the main event has been made official.

Petr Yan weigh-in

Tomorrow’s Fight Night card will be held inside the Galaxy Arena in Macau. Headlining the card will be a pivotal bantamweight clash between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo. Both men are former UFC champions and are looking for gold once again. In Figueiredo’s case, he wants to hold a UFC championship in a second weight class. The winner will be one step closer to achieving his goal.

A strawweight battle takes the co-headlining spot, as Yan Xiaonan goes one-on-one with Tabatha Ricci. All four of the names mentioned were successful during weigh-in day, but how about the rest of the card?

RELATED: DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO THINKS UFC MACAU WIN OVER PETR YAN WOULD EARN HIM BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE SHOT AGAINST MERAB DVALISHVILI

UFC Macau Weigh-in Results

Petr Yan clocked in at 135.5 pounds, while Deiveson Figueiredo hit championship weight. Yan Xiaonan weighed in at 116 pounds, while Tabatha Ricci’s weight was 115.5 pounds.

Fight fans will be happy to know that the entire card avoided a scale fail, and all bouts appear to be a go barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Main Card (ESPN+, 6 a.m. ET)

  • Petr Yan (135.5) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (135)
  • Yan Xiaonan (116) vs Tabatha Ricci (115.5)
  • Song Kenan (171) vs Muslim Salikhov (170.5)
  • Wang Cong (126) vs Gabriella Fernandes (126)
  • Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs Carlos Ulberg (205.5)
  • Zhang Mingyang (205) vs Ozzy Diaz (205)

Prelims (ESPN+, 3 a.m. ET)

  • Baergeng Jieleyisi (135) vs SuYoung You (135.5)
  • Kiru Sahota (126) vs DongHun Choi (125.5)
  • Shi Ming (115.5) vs Feng Xiaocan (115)
  • Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (125.5) vs Carlos Hernandez (125.5)
  • Lone’er Kavanagh (126) vs Jose Ochoa (125)
  • Xiao Long (135) vs Quang Le (136)
  • Maheshate (155.5) vs Nikolas Motta (155)

This will be quite the early card for those living in the United States. The prelims get started at 3 a.m. ET, while the main card begins at 6 a.m. ET. If you can’t watch the action live, BJPenn.com will have you covered with results and video highlights this Saturday.

