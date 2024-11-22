UFC Macau weigh-in results: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo official, all fighters hit target weight

The UFC Macau weigh-ins are in the books and the main event has been made official.

Tomorrow’s Fight Night card will be held inside the Galaxy Arena in Macau. Headlining the card will be a pivotal bantamweight clash between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo. Both men are former UFC champions and are looking for gold once again. In Figueiredo’s case, he wants to hold a UFC championship in a second weight class. The winner will be one step closer to achieving his goal.

A strawweight battle takes the co-headlining spot, as Yan Xiaonan goes one-on-one with Tabatha Ricci. All four of the names mentioned were successful during weigh-in day, but how about the rest of the card?

