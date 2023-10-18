Report | Conor McGregor no longer facing charges for alleged sexual assault at NBA Finals game

UFC star Conor McGregor is reportedly no longer facing charges for an alleged sexual assault at an NBA Finals game.

While he may be the biggest name in mixed martial arts, Conor McGregor’s career hasn’t been without controversy. He has been involved in a number of legal issues outside of the cage, with a recent one stemming from an appearance at an NBA Finals game this past summer. Following the evening in question, a woman came forward and accused the Irishman of sexual assault.

This led to an investigation into the alleged incident that went on for several months. Now, however, as reported by TMZ, McGregor will no longer be facing charges.