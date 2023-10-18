Report | Conor McGregor no longer facing charges for alleged sexual assault at NBA Finals game
UFC star Conor McGregor is reportedly no longer facing charges for an alleged sexual assault at an NBA Finals game.
While he may be the biggest name in mixed martial arts, Conor McGregor’s career hasn’t been without controversy. He has been involved in a number of legal issues outside of the cage, with a recent one stemming from an appearance at an NBA Finals game this past summer. Following the evening in question, a woman came forward and accused the Irishman of sexual assault.
RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR ACCUSED OF “VIOLENTLY” SEXUALLY ASSAULTING A WOMAN AT THE NBA FINALS
This led to an investigation into the alleged incident that went on for several months. Now, however, as reported by TMZ, McGregor will no longer be facing charges.
🚨| Conor McGregor will not face criminal charges over the interaction he had with a woman at the NBA Finals game.
Prosecutors concluded there was "insufficient evidence" as well as "contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses" to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that… pic.twitter.com/H9ZRoqITIl
— MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) October 18, 2023
A weight off for McGregor
As per a memo obtained by TMZ, prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence alongside contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses to prove what had happened. While CCTV footage did show Conor and his accuser going into a restroom together, it also showed them together inside a club until around 12:40 AM.
They also interviewed an attendant who was in the same bathroom and he indicated that he didn’t hear any signs of distress that would indicate foul play. In addition, the accuser’s friend suggested that she had never mentioned any kind of attack.
Barbara Llanes, an attorney for McGregor, made the following statement.
Quotes via TMZ
What do you believe is next for Conor McGregor after this incident? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!