Report | Conor McGregor no longer facing charges for alleged sexual assault at NBA Finals game

By Harry Kettle - October 18, 2023

UFC star Conor McGregor is reportedly no longer facing charges for an alleged sexual assault at an NBA Finals game.

Conor McGregor

While he may be the biggest name in mixed martial arts, Conor McGregor’s career hasn’t been without controversy. He has been involved in a number of legal issues outside of the cage, with a recent one stemming from an appearance at an NBA Finals game this past summer. Following the evening in question, a woman came forward and accused the Irishman of sexual assault.

This led to an investigation into the alleged incident that went on for several months. Now, however, as reported by TMZ, McGregor will no longer be facing charges.

A weight off for McGregor

As per a memo obtained by TMZ, prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence alongside contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses to prove what had happened. While CCTV footage did show Conor and his accuser going into a restroom together, it also showed them together inside a club until around 12:40 AM.

They also interviewed an attendant who was in the same bathroom and he indicated that he didn’t hear any signs of distress that would indicate foul play. In addition, the accuser’s friend suggested that she had never mentioned any kind of attack.

Barbara Llanes, an attorney for McGregor, made the following statement.

“After a thorough investigation, including a review of videos and interviews with eyewitnesses, the authorities have concluded that there is no case to pursue against my client, Conor McGregor,” Llanes said. “On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over.”

Quotes via TMZ

What do you believe is next for Conor McGregor after this incident? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor UFC

