Corsica officials dismiss sexual assault case involving UFC star Conor McGregor

Officials on the island of Corsica have dismissed the sexual assault claim aimed at Conor McGregor due to insufficient evidence.

The claim stems back to September 2020 when McGregor “allegedly exhibited his private parts to the young woman without her consent as she made her way into the bar toilets.”

At the time both Conor and his management team dismissed the allegations, and now, TMZ Sports is reporting that the issue will not proceed due to a lack of evidence.

Corsica Police issued the following statement regarding the matter.

Conor McGregor's Corsica Sexual Assault Case Dropped, Insufficient Evidence https://t.co/koj7Zx6Tfg — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 14, 2021

“The examination of the present proceedings does not justify any criminal prosecution since:

— The facts or the circumstances of the facts of the proceedings could not have been clearly established by the investigations.

— The pieces of evidence are therefore not sufficient for the offense to be constituted and for criminal prosecution to be engaged.”

While McGregor may be trying to focus on his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier on July 10, allegations of this nature are always bound to occupy your mind – and being able to put this in the past will serve as a welcome relief.

McGregor’s rep Karen Kessler also had the following to say.

“They [French authorities] did a criminal investigation. They collected DNA and the DNA evidence confirmed McGregor’s account.”

As previously noted McGregor will now shift his attention back to the fight against Poirier which many believe could be crucial for his future prospects in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Either way, this is one chapter that he won’t care to remember, and one that has now seemingly been put to rest.

