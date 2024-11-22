Daniel Cormier responds to Bo Nickal’s criticism of his commentary at UFC 309: “I think he may have misunderstood”

By BJ Penn Staff - November 22, 2024

Daniel Cormier is trying to clear the air with Bo Nickal.

Daniel Cormier, Bo Nickal

The undefeated Nickal, one of the hottest prospects in the UFC middleweight division, was back in action at UFC 309 last weekend, taking on Scotland’s Paul Craig. Nickal won the fight by decision, but the majority of fans seemed to be disappointed by his performance, and Cormier, who was on commentary duty, didn’t seem to be blown away either. In fact, Cormier was critical enough of his fellow wrestler’s performance that Nickal took issue with his comments after the fact.

Speaking in a video posted to his YouTube channel, Cormier shared his side of the situation, claiming he only meant to convey that Nickal needs a bit more development before he’s considered a serious contender.

“This one kind of took me a little bit by surprise because I do like Bo, and I do believe that at some point he’s going to be a champion. I just think that he’s a respectful guy,” Cormier said (via MMA Junkie). “So, he’s trying to say things in the nicest way he possibly can, but I think he may have misunderstood what I’m trying to say. What I was more trying to say in this fight is, let’s not rush him into fights with people who are much more experienced. That is how good he has done in a short period of time.

“You know what’s the craziest thing? After this weekend, right after the fight, people called me and said I was a Bo apologist. I was being apologetic for his performance, almost making excuses for him,” Cormier continued. “That’s crazy because it’s odd that a fighter can interpret it so much different than other people in the world. I thought he did really good. I have no problem with Bo Nickal. I believe he’s going to be fine. I don’t have a problem with the performance. I thought he fought really well, but there’s room for improvement. Let’s just take our time – we don’t need to rush him.”

By beating Paul Craig, Bo Nickal improved to 7-0 as a pro. Daniel Cormier is a former two-division UFC champion, with title wins at light heavyweight and heavyweight. He retired in 2020 with a 22-3 overall record.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Bo Nickal Daniel Cormier UFC

Related

Petr Yan weigh-in

UFC Macau weigh-in results: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo official, all fighters hit target weight

Fernando Quiles - November 22, 2024
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor issues statement after Dublin jury rules he's liable for sexual assault

Fernando Quiles - November 22, 2024

Conor McGregor has spoken out after a jury in Dublin found him liable in a 2018 sexual assault case.

Deiveson Figueiredo
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo thinks UFC Macau win over Petr Yan would earn him bantamweight title shot against Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - November 22, 2024

Deieveson Figueiredo has his sights set on UFC gold once again, and he thinks a win over Petr Yan will get him there.

Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

Ian Machado Garry hopes Joaquin Buckley puts "p***y" Colby Covington to sleep at UFC Tampa: "He’s a bitch"

Cole Shelton - November 21, 2024

Ian Machado Garry is rooting for Joaquin Buckley to beat Colby Covington at UFC Tampa.

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski shuts down talks of fighting Diego Lopes

Cole Shelton - November 21, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has shut down talks of him fighting Diego Lopes.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry opens up on UFC 310 showdown against Shavkat Rakhmonov: "Undefeated vs. Undefeated"

Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2024
Gable Steveson
UFC

Gable Steveson opens up on MMA future after training with Jon Jones: "That put a major spark in me"

Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2024

Former Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson believes MMA is likely in his future.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall confirms negotiations are underway for his UFC return: "We're just waiting on a date"

Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is in discussions for his return.

Dominick Cruz and Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo seemingly approves future rematch with Dominick Cruz: "Let's make it happen!"

Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo is down to face Dominick Cruz again.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree reveals he went blind during UFC 307 title loss to Alex Pereira: "I couldn't see anything"

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree is reflecting on his war with Alex Pereira.