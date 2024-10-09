Conor McGregor reveals “names are being discussed” for UFC return after Michael Chandler booking falls apart

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is unsure if Michael Chandler is next.

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. That night saw the Irishman break his leg in the final seconds of round one. Due to that injury, as well as filming ‘Road House’, Conor McGregor has been out of the cage for three years. However, he was finally set to make his return to the cage in June.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion was slated to face Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303. A year after the two coached opposite teams on The Ultimate Fighter, they were finally set to collide. Sadly, Conor McGregor withdrew due to a broken toe just weeks before his return.

After his injury, the lightweight called to face Michael Chandler in December. While ‘Iron’ first had an interest in fighting at UFC 310, he quickly changed course. Instead, Chandler will face Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 next month in New York City. Due to that fight booking, Conor McGregor is now left without an opponent.

Conor McGregor opens up on plans for UFC return after Michael Chandler books fight

Speaking in a recent interview with The Schmo, Conor McGregor discussed Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira. There, the Irishman admitted that he would still love to face ‘Iron’ in his return to the cage. However, McGregor also revealed that the UFC has discussed other names with him for his 2025 comeback.

“We’re looking for the date.” Conor McGregor responded when asked about his UFC return. “I’d like to square it away with Michael Chandler [first]. You know, I’d really like to get Chandler in. We’ve had our beef, and it’s not settled. But now he has a match scheduled.”

He continued, “I would like to fight before he’s recovered [after fighting Oliveira]. There are a few names in line at the moment. There’s a few names being discussed.”

What do you make of these comments from Conor McGregor? Do you believe ‘The Notorious’ will return to the UFC next year?