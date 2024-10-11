Joaquin Buckley answers Kamaru Usman’s ‘Get in line’ response to his fight callout: “S*** shouldn’t be given to you!”

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley was taken aback by Kamaru Usman’s nonchalant response to his fight callout at UFC 307.

Buckley knocked out Stephen Thompson at UFC 307 last weekend in Salt Lake City. Since making the full-time move to welterweight, Buckley’s on a roll, with five consecutive victories in the Octagon.

After arguably the biggest win of his career, Buckley called out former UFC titleholder Kamaru Usman for his next bout. A matchup with Usman could potentially serve as a No. 1 contender fight if the UFC appeases Buckley’s desire.

But, Usman didn’t seem as excited about the prospect of facing Buckley next. During a recent episode of his podcast, Usman brushed aside Buckley, telling him to “get in line”.