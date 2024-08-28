Charles Oliveira admits that he’s “dying to fight” ahead of UFC return: “Soon the lightweight lion is going to hunt!”

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is ready to return to the cage.

‘Do Bronx’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a bout with Arman Tsarukyan in April at UFC 300. The contest was labeled as a title eliminator heading in, and Charles Oliveira hoped to earn a rematch with Islam Makhachev. However, the Brazilian suffered a split-decision loss. In the process, missing out on his shot at re-earning the gold he lost in 2022.

Since then, the lightweight contender hasn’t booked a return to the cage. In fact, Charles Oliveira has teased that his next contest could go down at 170 pounds. Names such as Colby Covington have called out the former champion, but nothing has come to fruition. It also appears that Oliveira is getting tired of being on the sidelines.

Earlier today, Charles Oliveira took to social media. On Instagram, the former UFC lightweight champion wrote a lengthy post about his return to the cage. In the caption of the post, the Brazilian stated that he appreciated fans’ support and that he hopes to book his next fight soon.

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira opens up on planned return

For what it’s worth, Charles Oliveira has discussed more than just a welterweight move recently. Earlier this month, the former lightweight champion was asked about a potential bout against Alexander Volkanovski. Much like Oliveira, ‘The Great’ is looking for a fresh start after losing his featherweight gold to Ilia Topuria in February.

Well, the Brazilian would love to welcome the Australian up to 155 pounds. Earlier this month, Charles Oliveira stated that a fight against the former champion would be an honor, and welcomed the matchup. While there’s been some social media buzz about the two competing in November, the bout is far from official as of now.

Still, it seems that the 34-year-old is ready for a return to the cage. As one of the lightweight division’s most exciting fighters, Charles Oliveira is now ready to hunt.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC lightweight champion? Who do you want to see Charles Oliveira fight next?