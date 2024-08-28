Dana White opens up on future plans with Turki Alalshikh ahead of UFC 306: “We’re going to do more stuff together”

By Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2024

UFC President Dana White and Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh are just getting started.

Dana White, Turki Alalshikh

Next month at the Las Vegas Sphere, the UFC will hold one of their biggest cards of the year. In the main event, Sean O’Malley will look to make another defense of his bantamweight gold against Merab Dvalishvili. The co-main event features Alexa Grasso in her trilogy bout against former flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko.

Dana White has gone on record as stating that this will be the UFC’s biggest event of 2024. The promoter has also given a lot of praise to Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh. Riyadh Season will sponsor the event, and be featured prominently on fight night next month in Las Vegas. The event is just the start of the UFC’s relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this summer, the promotion headed to the Middle East, with Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov in the main event. While that event was Saudi Arabia’s first, it won’t be their last. Last night at the Dana White Contender Series press conference, the promoter was asked about working alongside Turki Alalshikh.

Dana White discusses working with Turki Alalshikh ahead of UFC 306 event

There, Dana White had a lot of good to say about working with the Saudi advisor. According to the promoter, Turki Alalshikh’s decision to sponsor UFC 306 won’t be the last time that the two sides work together. In fact, the two have a lot more in the works. However, White declined to delve into the details.

“No we wouldn’t go to the Sphere [with them again] but we’ll definitely do other things with them during their season.” Dana White stated at the press conference when asked about working with Turki Alalshikh. “I’ve created a great relationship with him over the last few months. I like him, and yeah, we’re going to do some stuff together. [We’ll do] lots of things. No, [I can’t say more], haha.”

For what it’s worth, Saudi Arabia is making a massive impact not only in MMA but in boxing. Turki Alalshikh has helped bring together massive matchups in the ring, such as Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk and Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev. With that, as well as Dana White’s comments, it’s clear that the advisor has a lot of plans for his combat sports future.

What do you make of these comments from Dana White? Are you excited for UFC 306 next month?

