Charles Oliveira interested in facing former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski next: “Why not?”

By Josh Evanoff - August 20, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is interested in facing Alexander Volkanovski next.

Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski

‘Do Bronx’ hasn’t appeared in the cage since a split-decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 in April. That defeat prevented the Brazilian from earning a rematch with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who defeated him back in October 2022. Since then, Charles Oliveira hasn’t booked a return to the cage.

However, the former UFC lightweight champion has shown interest in a move to welterweight as well. In the past few months, Charles Oliveira has been linked to a fight with Colby Covington, but that bout is far from made. However, if the Brazilian stays down at lightweight, he’s down to fight another former champion.

On Instagram, Charles Oliveira was asked about fighting former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. For his part, ‘The Great’ is coming off a second-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in February. That defeat ended Volkanovski’s stranglehold over 145 pounds, and he’s shown interest in moving to lightweight since then.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER STILL HOPING THAT CONOR MCGREGOR FIGHT HAPPENS DESPITE DANA WHITE’S STATEMENT: “GIVE YOU MISINFORMATION”

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is interested in fighting Alexander Volkanovski next

If Alexander Volkanovski moves up to lightweight, he could face Charles Oliveira first. The Brazilian wrote that it would be an honor to fight the former UFC featherweight champion. However, ‘Do Bronx’ added that he’s currently just waiting to see what the company wants him to do next.

Regardless, the Australian is no stranger to fighting at 155 pounds. Alexander Volkanovski competed at lightweight last year for his two-fight series with Islam Makhachev. ‘The Great’ nearly defeated the Russian in February but was handed a brutal knockout loss on short notice last October.

Nonetheless, a fight between the two former UFC champions would be a massive one. Given their fighting styles, the bout would be a thrilling one as well. However, it remains to be seen if the fight will come to fruition. It’s worth noting that Volkanovski has also shown interest in fighting the Brazilian in recent months but no progress has been made.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC lightweight champion? Do you want to see Charles Oliveira vs. Alexander Volkanovski next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Volkanovski Charles Oliveira UFC

