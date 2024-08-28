Gilbert Burns explains why he’d accept future fights with teammates Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Machado Garry

By Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024

While many UFC fighters would hesitate to sign the dotted line if offered to fight a teammate, Gilbert Burns is one of the exceptions.

Gilbert Burns, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Machado Garry

Burns will face surging welterweight contender Sean Brady in a UFC Fight Night main event on September 7th. He returns to the Octagon after back-to-back losses to current titleholder Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

A win over Brady would propel Burns right back into the welterweight title mix. But, two of his top teammates, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry, are on the verge of title shots.

Burns could potentially be offered fights with Rakhmonov and/or Garry, depending on the result of the Brady fight.

Gilbert Burns not hesitant to fight top contending teammates

During a recent interview with Michael Bisping, Burns took an approach to fighting teammates that’s the opposite of many top athletes.

“We’d fight each other, we don’t care,” Burns said. “It’s not about bad blood. We train, we make each other better, but everyone wants to be the best…we respect that in each other already. I’m doing my job, you’re doing your job, it’s a common thing and you have to go through [them]…

“Even Ian Garry, we have a great relationship, cool dude. I have nothing but respect for him, we always have fun and I’m there for his fights. But if they offer [a fight], we’re both going to say yes. If we have to fight, we have to fight, and may the best man win.”

Some of the biggest fights in UFC history have taken place between former or current teammates. Jon Jones defended his UFC light heavyweight title against Rashad Evans earlier in his career, and Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal headlined one of the UFC’s biggest rivalries.

Burns, Rakhmonov, and Garry could be on Muhammad’s radar soon. If his above comments are any indication, Burns is willing to overcome any obstacle to reach the peak.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Gilbert Burns Ian Garry Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC

Related

Petr Yan

Petr Yan reveals plans for UFC 310 return in December, wants former champion as his next opponent

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Benji Radach
UFC

Chael Sonnen pays tribute to teammate Benji Radach following his tragic death: "It's a hard moment"

Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen has issued a lengthy statement on the recent death of his former teammate Benji Radach.

Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson rips apart Khabib Nurmagomedov for 'Lucky punch' comment: "Ya fat f***!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson didn’t take long to notice Khabib Nurmagomedov’s declaration about the lone way he feels he’d lose to him.

Sean O’Malley Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather

Sean O’Malley would "love" to KO Floyd Mayweather in boxing match: "That would be crazy"

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2024

UFC Bantamweight Champion, Sean O’Malley, would “love” the chance to shut the lights off Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Stephen Thompson agrees with Michael Chandler's plan to wait for Conor McGregor fight: "Who else is he going to fight?"

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2024

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson is in agreement with Michael Chandler’s strategy to wait for Conor McGregor.

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo apologizes to Khamzat Chimaev over recent prank

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024
Dana White, Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White reacts to footage of UFC 306 title challenger Merab Dvalishvili taking out his own stitches

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has reacted to Merab Dvalishvili taking out his own stitches ahead of UFC 306 next month.

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley claps back at former opponent Aljamain Sterling: “I’m glad they gave me an easy fight to get the title”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has hit out at Aljamain Sterling, the man he defeated to win the strap.

Dana White
Jon Jones

Video | Dana White continues war of words with MMA media over Jon Jones current status: “He’s pound for pound the best fighter in the world and he’s the GOAT”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has continued his war of words with the media over Jon Jones’ status as the sport’s GOAT.

Sean Strickland, Machine Gun Kelly
UFC

Sean Strickland responds to Machine Gun Kelly's hostile comments: "Go back to cutting yourself"

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

It didn’t take long for former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland to explode at rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s scathing remarks about him.