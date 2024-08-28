Gilbert Burns explains why he’d accept future fights with teammates Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Machado Garry

While many UFC fighters would hesitate to sign the dotted line if offered to fight a teammate, Gilbert Burns is one of the exceptions. Burns will face surging welterweight contender Sean Brady in a UFC Fight Night main event on September 7th. He returns to the Octagon after back-to-back losses to current titleholder Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. A win over Brady would propel Burns right back into the welterweight title mix. But, two of his top teammates, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry, are on the verge of title shots. Burns could potentially be offered fights with Rakhmonov and/or Garry, depending on the result of the Brady fight.

Gilbert Burns not hesitant to fight top contending teammates

During a recent interview with Michael Bisping, Burns took an approach to fighting teammates that’s the opposite of many top athletes.

“We’d fight each other, we don’t care,” Burns said. “It’s not about bad blood. We train, we make each other better, but everyone wants to be the best…we respect that in each other already. I’m doing my job, you’re doing your job, it’s a common thing and you have to go through [them]…

“Even Ian Garry, we have a great relationship, cool dude. I have nothing but respect for him, we always have fun and I’m there for his fights. But if they offer [a fight], we’re both going to say yes. If we have to fight, we have to fight, and may the best man win.”

Some of the biggest fights in UFC history have taken place between former or current teammates. Jon Jones defended his UFC light heavyweight title against Rashad Evans earlier in his career, and Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal headlined one of the UFC’s biggest rivalries.

Burns, Rakhmonov, and Garry could be on Muhammad’s radar soon. If his above comments are any indication, Burns is willing to overcome any obstacle to reach the peak.