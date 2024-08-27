Machine Gun Kelly explodes on ‘f*cking idiot’ Sean Strickland over comments about previous run-in: “Shut the f*ck up”

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has fired back at former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

‘Tarzan’ is fresh off his split-decision victory over Paulo Costa in June at UFC 302. That victory secured the former champion yet another shot at Dricus du Plessis. Sean Strickland suffered a split-decision loss to ‘Stillknocks’ in January, losing his middleweight title in the process. However, the former titleholder has become quite known for his actions out of the cage as well.

In February, Sean Strickland attended a PowerSlap event, where he encountered popular rap artist Machine Gun Kelly. The Cleveland native is a longtime fight fan and is also known for his relationship with actress Megan Fox. In 2021, Kelly nearly brawled with Conor McGregor on the red carpet, his first encounter with a UFC fighter.

Well, Machine Gun Kelly nearly met the same fate against Sean Strickland in February. ‘Tarzan’ confronted the rapper, calling him a “weirdo”, and he continued the feud in the following days. In a recent appearance on Eric Nicksick’s podcast, Strickland reignited the rivalry by again insulting Kelly, and Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly responds to former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland

Well, now Machine Gun Kelly has responded to Sean Strickland. In a recent appearance on the Impaulsive Podcast, the artist was asked about the former UFC champion’s recent comments. There, Kelly kept his message simple. He instructed Strickland to stop talking about him and slammed the fighter for continually talking about him.

“There’s another funny factor of the art of me standing or just existing, it makes people furious.” Machine Gun Kelly responded when asked about his run-in with Sean Strickland. “I don’t know this guy, from a crumb of bread. I didn’t know who this guy was when I met him, but I got hit afterword that he’s insanely racist, and homophobic, and not my type of guy. So I would’ve never wanted to shake hands with him in the first place.”

He continued, “But, he also is just a representative of every person who is just too scared to be themselves. If you’re comfortable as yourself, you don’t care how anyone else is, or who they are. He’s so dumb, I’m going to tell him right now. You should not keep saying stuff, because it just makes me look better. But you’re going to keep saying stuff… Learn this, shut the f*ck up and don’t speak on me anymore… You’re a f*cking idiot.”

What do you make of these comments from Machine Gun Kelly? Who do you want to see Sean Strickland face in his UFC return?