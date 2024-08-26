Arman Tsarukyan reveals Islam Makhachev rematch is in the works for UFC 310 in December

By Josh Evanoff - August 26, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan has revealed that he could face Islam Makhachev at UFC 310 in December.

Arman Tsarukyan Islam Makhachev

The rising lightweight contender has been out of the cage since a bout with Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in April. That night, Arman Tsarukyan faced the former champion in the biggest test of his career to date. Despite some struggles, the Armenian scored a split-decision victory over ‘Do Bronx’, in the process, earning a rematch with Islam Makhachev.

Arman Tsarukyan faced the future lightweight champion in his promotional debut back in April 2019. The young prospect stepped up on short notice to face Islam Makhachev but found some success. However, Tsarukyan still left the cage with a unanimous decision defeat. Five years later, the two lightweights hoped to run it back at UFC 308 in October.

However, due to Islam Makhachev suffering an injury, the bout was postponed. Instead, Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway will go down in Abu Dhabi. Due to the champion’s injury, Arman Tsaruykan stated that the UFC could create an interim title. However, it seems that the lightweight could be back in the cage as soon as December.

Arman Tsarukyan himself revealed the information in an interview with Red Corner MMA. There, the lightweight revealed that he’s currently in talks to fight Islam Makhachev in December at UFC 310. However, if the champion is not ready to roll by the spring, the promotion could still make an interim title.

“[The fight with Islam] was supposed to take place in October.” Arman Tsarukyan stated in the interview. “But they have put it off. Now it’s being negotiated for December… It depends on when Islam is coming back, if he needs a surgery and he returns next spring then they will put an interim title on the line.”

For what it’s worth, there have already been several fighters linked to the UFC 310 main event. Conor McGregor has repeatedly called for the chance to face Michael Chandler at the event. Furthermore, Belal Muhammad has also revealed plans to fight in December, against either Kamaru Usman or Shavkat Rakhmonov.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight contender? Do you want to see Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2?

