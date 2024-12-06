Vicente Luque hopes Nick Diaz fight isn’t rebooked after UFC 310: “That’s in the past”

Vicente Luque doesn’t have any interest in facing Nick Diaz after his return at UFC 310.

‘The Silent Assassin’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since a March clash against Joaquin Buckley. Fresh off a decision win over former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos in August, the Brazilian hoped to move his winning streak to two. However, Vicente Luque was battered by Buckley, ultimately being stopped in the second round.

Following the defeat, the longtime welterweight contender was booked opposite Nick Diaz. The fan favorite has only competed one time in the last eight years, that being a 2021 knockout loss to Robbie Lawler. However, Diaz jumped at the opportunity to face Vicente Luque at UFC Abu Dhabi in August.

However, the fight was eventually postponed to UFC 310 in December. Sadly, Vicente Luque vs. Nick Diaz was canceled again late last month. Due to unknown reasons, the former Strikeforce and WEC champion was pulled in favor of the rising Themba Gorimbo. Around the time of the fight cancelation, a video of a shirtless Diaz lighting grass on fire spread on social media.

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque discusses future Nick Diaz fight

Speaking at UFC 310 media day, Vicente Luque discussed his short-notice bout against ‘The Answer’. There, the Brazilian was asked about Nick Diaz, and if he had any interest in re-booking the bout with the legendary welterweight for the third time. While the Brazilian wanted the fight back when it was first signed, he no longer has any interest.

“When I was supposed to fight in August, the UFC wanted this fight.” Vicente Luque stated at media day, discussing a fight with Nick Diaz. “It was a big fight. I said ‘Okay, let’s do it, but I want to fight this year’. I told [my manager], ‘I’ll be ready for anybody’, I knew maybe it wasn’t going to happen, so I’ll stay ready for whoever steps up. It’s great that Themba stepped up, and now we get a fight.”

He continued, “At this point, I don’t think it will happen again. “Maybe [it will], who knows? But, I’m up in the division. I’m looking to get past Themba, that’s the mission to be accomplished. After that, I’m looking up [the rankings]. I think that the Nick fight is in the past.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you have any interest in seeing Vicente Luque vs. Nick Diaz?