Dana White shoots down Turki Alalshikh’s talk of Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou: “Absolutely not”

By Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2024

UFC President Dana White has again shot down talk of Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones

‘Bones’ returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC 309 last month in New York City. Ending a nearly two-year layoff, Jon Jones made his first heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic. For the 42-year-old former champion, the bout was his first since being brutally knocked out by Francis Ngannou in early 2021.

Jon Jones entered the fight as a massive betting favorite, and he looked like exactly that. ‘Bones’ took down and nearly finished Miocic in round one, and wound up finishing the former champion in round three. Following the bout, Jones shut down talk of retirement for good. While the 37-year-old doesn’t want to face Tom Aspinall, he’s open to other options.

With that in mind, Arabian promoter Turki Alalshikh wants to work with the UFC on Jon Jones’ next fight. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the advisor showed interest in booking ‘Bones’ against Francis Ngannou. Alalshikh has close ties with the UFC, as well as ‘The Predator’. He promoted Ngannou’s two boxing matches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, as well as his PFL debut.

UFC President Dana White shuts down Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou talk

For what it’s worth, a potential Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight has been discussed for years now. Since ‘The Predator’ won UFC heavyweight gold in 2021, the two have gone back and forth on several occasions. While Ngannou’s signing with the PFL seemingly ended those hopes, Turki Alalshikh is willing to try and make it happen.

However, it seems that Dana White is less interested in making the fight. On Instagram, the UFC President made a comment responding to rumors of Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou. There, White wrote: “Absolutely NOT true. Jon vs. Tom [Aspinall is next].”

Obviously, a co-promotion between the UFC and PFL was incredibly unlikely from the start. However, if anyone could make the two work together, it’s probably Turki Alalshikh. Given Saudi Arabia’s evergrowing presence in combat sports, Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou remains possible. But, it seems more likely ‘Bones’ will indeed meet Tom Aspinall next.

What do you make of these comments from UFC President Dana White? Do you want to see Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou? 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dana White Francis Ngannou Jon Jones UFC

