Tony Ferguson confirms he’s not retired, announces plans for early 2025 UFC return: “F*ck no I’m not retiring!”

By Josh Evanoff - October 14, 2024

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson isn’t done quite yet.

Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement

‘El Cucuy’ has been out of the cage since a trip to Abu Dhabi in August. Back for the first time since a unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett in December, Tony Ferguson faced fellow veteran Michael Chiesa. Ahead of the bout, Dana White stated that the 40-year-old would have to retire afterward, win or lose.

Ultimately, it took only one round for ‘The Maverick’ to secure a quick submission win. Post-fight, Tony Ferguson seemingly kept good to his word, dropping a glove on the canvas and giving an emotional retirement speech. However, he instantly reversed course. In his post-fight press conference, Ferguson vowed to fight on.

Now, Tony Ferguson has opened up on his MMA future. Speaking in a recent appearance on Demetrious Johnson‘s YouTube channel, ‘El Cucuy’ was asked about fighting again. There, the 40-year-old stated that he had no intention of retiring. While he has no plans to fight again in 2024, Ferguson plans to get the ball rolling in 2025.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY SHOWS INTEREST IN FACING ‘LEGEND’ JOSE ALDO IN UFC RETURN: “THAT WOULD BE F*CKING CRAZY”

UFC welterweight Tony Ferguson vows to fight on despite active eight-fight losing streak

“We’re probably going to take the rest of this season and figure some things out. We’re coming back hard either January or February.” Tony Ferguson stated, when asked about a UFC return. “Stay tuned. F*ck no, I’m not retiring. I’m too old to retire! At 40 years old, I’m halfway to 80, I’ve been competing since I was five years old playing different sports. It’s not that I don’t know anything else, I do.”

He continued, “I’m still able to compete. When somebody can run a sprint faster than me, I think I’ll start to consider it. But what I really need is to find that coaching and that discipline around other people, being uncomfortable in practice so you’re not miserable during the fight… Instead of getting excited and jumping at anything I want, I’ll make the phone call to Dana and tell him ‘Look, I’m looking for a fight’.”

While Tony Ferguson plans to contact Dana White when he wants to fight, it’s unclear if ‘El Cucuy’ is even under a UFC contract. Following the 40-year-old’s loss in August, the promoter confirmed plans to release the fan-favorite fighter.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you want to see Tony Ferguson fight again?

Related

Sean O'Malley, Jose Aldo

Sean O'Malley shows interest in facing 'legend' Jose Aldo in UFC return: "That would be f*cking crazy"

Josh Evanoff - October 14, 2024
Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena reveals UFC wants to book Amanda Nunes against her or Kayla Harrison next: "Wants to look like a hero"

Josh Evanoff - October 14, 2024

The UFC reportedly wants to book Amanda Nunes against the winner of Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler says Conor McGregor's MMA legacy is on the line after long UFC absence

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2024

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler feels Conor McGregor’s fighting legacy is in jeopardy if he doesn’t return.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
UFC

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis predicts a finish in his next fight

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has seemingly predicted a finish for his next fight inside the cage.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Belal Muhammad responds after being labeled a “fake champion” by Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2024

Belal Muhammad has issued a response in the wake of being called a fake champion by UFC star Ilia Topuria.

Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad

Conor McGregor hits out at Belal Muhammad in latest social media rant

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2024
Jorge Masvidal Conor McGregor
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal doubts Conor McGregor makes UFC return: "We'll see him at a bar and sh*t"

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t see Conor McGregor ever stepping back inside the Octagon for a pro MMA fight.

Dana White, Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Dana White and Joe Rogan think UFC 307 judges got it wrong with co-main event title fight

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White and Joe Rogan were puzzled by the judging of the UFC 307 co-main event.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov thinks Merab Dvalishvili is avoiding him: "It's looking very bad"

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has accused Merab Dvalishvili of ducking him.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje's next UFC fight will take place soon, opponent undecided

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Justin Gaethje hasn’t been in action since a brutal KO loss back in April, but his manager has revealed a time frame for his return.