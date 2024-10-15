Brendan Schaub tears up offering health update on former teammate Shane Carwin: “There’s nothing we can do”

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has offered an update on Shane Carwin.

The former UFC interim heavyweight champion is widely considered one of the hardest hitters to ever step in the cage. In 2008, an undefeated Shane Carwin signed with the company and embarked on a brutal winning streak. Over the next two years, he would score four straight first-round knockout victories.

The last of which, saw Shane Carwin earn interim UFC gold. The following year, the heavyweight faced Brock Lesnar, in the biggest fight of his career. However, Carwin would be taken down and submitted in round two, despite a brutal first-round onslaught. After the defeat, he only competed one more time, suffering a decision loss to Junior dos Santos in 2011.

Over a decade later, Shane Carwin is feeling the effects of his fighting career. Earlier this week, several plaintiff declarations were released as a result of the UFC’s ongoing anti-trust lawsuit. One of those declarations was from Carwin, who wrote that he is unable to hold a job due to the brain damage he sustained in the cage and training room.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU AGAIN TAUNTS DANA WHITE OVER COMMENTS ABOUT HIS UFC PAY: “I HAVE ALL THE RECEIPTS”

Tough show today. The thought of a former UFC world champion Shane Carwin who lost his job as an engineer. One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever come across can’t function due to CTE is wild. pic.twitter.com/dqQfqGSck9 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) October 14, 2024

Brendan Schaub provides heartbreaking update on former UFC champion Shane Carwin

Speaking on a recent edition of his podcast, Brendan Schaub discussed his former teammate’s comments. There, the former UFC heavyweight opened up on Shane Carwin’s health issues, and what’s been done to help. According to Schaub, the efforts from the likes of Dana White haven’t led to much.

“You know, Shane Carwin recently came out, who was like a brother to me, he’s struggling man.” Brendan Schaub stated. “That was my main training partner… Because of the way that we trained, because we were meatheads, we didn’t know, not even the coaches. We’d spar twice a week, sometimes three times a week. Like, they were all out wars and because of that, Shane, he can’t even… He can’t even keep a job dude. Yeah, he went from being an engineer, to not being able to be a bouncer at a f*cking bar.”

He continued, “There’s nothing we can do, we tried to get him help. The UFC did fly him down to the Apex, and they tried to do stuff. To Dana’s credit, as soon as Dana found out… He flew Shane down there… Shane’s one of many, it just so happens that Shane’s story is so f*cking heartbreaking.”

What do you make of these comments from Brendan Schaub about former UFC champion Shane Carwin?