Jorge Masvidal doubts Conor McGregor makes UFC return: “We’ll see him at a bar and sh*t”
Jorge Masvidal doesn’t see Conor McGregor ever stepping back inside the Octagon for a pro MMA fight.
McGregor hasn’t been in a sanctioned bout since 2021. He suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.
While McGregor was expected to go one-on-one with Michael Chandler, it wasn’t meant to be for 2024. Chandler is being booked for a rematch with Charles Oliveira, while McGregor is now claiming he will fight Dan Hooker in February 2025.
Jorge Masvidal Doubts Conor McGregor Returns
During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Jorge Masvidal opined on the fighting future of Conor McGregor.
“We’ll see him at a bar and shit,” Masvidal responded to MMA Fighting when asked if we’ll see McGregor again. “Are you talking about in the cage? Like as an official or to be judges? You mean fighting? I don’t think so. I hope he proves me wrong but I don’t think so.”
Masvidal went on to say that if McGregor does return to action, the “Notorious” one wouldn’t dare fight him.
“Conor, under no circumstances, is fighting me,” Masvidal said. “He’s backed out of fighting Chandler — poor little Chandler, I don’t know how many times he let that dude eat dust. Imagine me?
“That guy is never fighting me. He can’t do enough cocaine to f*cking get [jacked] up to fight me.”
Masvidal has teased making a UFC comeback. Dana White recently sounded a little less optimistic, saying the likes of “Gamebred” and Tyron Woodley aren’t likely to be making promotional returns.
Masvidal still feels he has some juice left in the tank. Where he’ll get a chance to prove that is the case will be interesting to watch out for in the coming weeks and months.
