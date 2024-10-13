Jorge Masvidal doubts Conor McGregor makes UFC return: “We’ll see him at a bar and sh*t”

By Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t see Conor McGregor ever stepping back inside the Octagon for a pro MMA fight.

Jorge Masvidal Conor McGregor

McGregor hasn’t been in a sanctioned bout since 2021. He suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

While McGregor was expected to go one-on-one with Michael Chandler, it wasn’t meant to be for 2024. Chandler is being booked for a rematch with Charles Oliveira, while McGregor is now claiming he will fight Dan Hooker in February 2025.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR AND DAN HOOKER REVEAL MUTUAL INTEREST IN UFC FIGHT: “WE’LL GET THIS THING ACROSS THE LINE”

Jorge Masvidal Doubts Conor McGregor Returns

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Jorge Masvidal opined on the fighting future of Conor McGregor.

“We’ll see him at a bar and shit,” Masvidal responded to MMA Fighting when asked if we’ll see McGregor again. “Are you talking about in the cage? Like as an official or to be judges? You mean fighting? I don’t think so. I hope he proves me wrong but I don’t think so.”

Masvidal went on to say that if McGregor does return to action, the “Notorious” one wouldn’t dare fight him.

“Conor, under no circumstances, is fighting me,” Masvidal said. “He’s backed out of fighting Chandler — poor little Chandler, I don’t know how many times he let that dude eat dust. Imagine me?

“That guy is never fighting me. He can’t do enough cocaine to f*cking get [jacked] up to fight me.”

Masvidal has teased making a UFC comeback. Dana White recently sounded a little less optimistic, saying the likes of “Gamebred” and Tyron Woodley aren’t likely to be making promotional returns.

Masvidal still feels he has some juice left in the tank. Where he’ll get a chance to prove that is the case will be interesting to watch out for in the coming weeks and months.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Jorge Masvidal UFC

Related

Dana White, Joe Rogan

Dana White and Joe Rogan think UFC 307 judges got it wrong with co-main event title fight

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov thinks Merab Dvalishvili is avoiding him: "It's looking very bad"

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has accused Merab Dvalishvili of ducking him.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje's next UFC fight will take place soon, opponent undecided

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Justin Gaethje hasn’t been in action since a brutal KO loss back in April, but his manager has revealed a time frame for his return.

Brandon Royval
UFC

Brandon Royval says it's title shot or bust following UFC Vegas 98 win over Tatsuro Taira

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Brandon Royval feels it’s time that he gets another crack at UFC gold.

Conor McGregor Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker

Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker reveal mutual interest in UFC fight: "We’ll get this thing across the line"

Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker might be on a collision course.

UFC Vegas 98 Bonus Report: Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira earn FOTN honors

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024
Brandon Royval, Tatsuro Taira, UFC Vegas 98, Results, UFC
Tatsuro Taira

Pros react after Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira go to war at UFC Vegas 98

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight matchup featuring Brandon Royval taking on Tatsuro Taira.

Brandon Royval, Tatsuro Taira, UFC Vegas 98, UFC, Results
Tatsuro Taira

UFC Vegas 98 Results: Brandon Royval defeats Tatsuro Taira (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 results, including the men’s flyweight main event between Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira.

Jun Yong Park, UFC Vegas 98, Results, UFC
Jun Yong Park

UFC Vegas 98 Results: Jun Yong Park defeats Brad Tavares (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 results, including the middleweight co-main event between Brad Tavares and Jun Yong Park.

Grant Dawson, UFC Vegas 98, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 98 Results: Grant Dawson TKO's Rafa Garcia (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 12, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 results, including the lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Rafa Garcia.