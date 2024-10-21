Merab Dvalishvili reveals plans for February return, open to both Umar Nurmagomedov or Sean O’Malley rematch next

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is open to fighting anyone in his first title defense.

‘The Machine’ is fresh off his return to the cage in the main event of UFC 306 last month. At the Las Vegas Sphere, Merab Dvalishvili finally faced off with then-bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley. ‘Sugar’ famously won the gold with a knockout win over the Georgian’s teammate, Aljamain Sterling, last year.

Ultimately, Merab Dvalishvili was able to outgrapple the champion en route to a unanimous decision victory. While the win was a massive one, the celebration was short-lived. Post-fight, the newly crowned bantamweight was linked to a title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov. ‘Young Eagle’ skyrocketed up the rankings with a decision win over Cory Sandhagen in August.

Despite some talk of Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov for December, that won’t be happening. Instead, the latter was booked opposite Song Yadong for a UFC Fight Night main event that month in Tampa. That fight booking led some to believe the champion might face Sean O’Malley in a rematch in early 2025.

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili opens up on plans for February return

However, that’s not exactly the case. Appearing in an interview with Ariel Helwani earlier today, Merab Dvalishvili revealed plans for his UFC return. There, ‘The Machine’ denied that he’s spoken with the company about a rematch with ‘Sugar’. While that’s what he would prefer, he will accept whoever is offered for February.

“Yes, the UFC told me to fight [Umar in December] and I said I would fight him in February or March.” Merab Dvalishvili stated to Ariel Helwani. “That was it. Now, Umar take another fight, so I don’t know. But like I said, I don’t know anything else. [I won’t fight] in January because, it’s a new year and it’s a Georgian Christmas and I need the time. I said February and March is good for me, and I’ll go from there.”

He continued, “Like I said, I want three fights in 2025. So, I’m ready. Yes, I have no problem [fighting Umar next]. Whoever the UFC offers me, I will fight. I never choose my opponents, and I’m going to continue the same. I’ve never had the option to say that ‘I’m going to fight him, or him’. I was never like this in this situation before, and I don’t see why it’d be different now.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC bantamweight champion? Who do you want to see Merab Dvalishvili fight next?