What’s next for the stars of UFC 289?

The UFC finally returned to Canada for the first time since 2019 as the promotion headed to Vancouver, British Columbia for UFC 289.

In the main event, Amanda Nunes was looking to defend her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana who took the fight on short notice after Julianna Pena was forced out of the scrap. The co-main event saw a pivotal lightweight bout go down as Charles Oliveira took on Beneil Dariush.

In the end, it was Nunes who won a one-sided decision to defend her belt and announced her retirement from MMA. In the co-main event of UFC 289, Oliveira returned to the win column with a first-round TKO over Dariush. Now, here is what I think should be next for the stars of UFC 289.