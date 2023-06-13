What’s next for the stars of UFC 289?
The UFC finally returned to Canada for the first time since 2019 as the promotion headed to Vancouver, British Columbia for UFC 289.
In the main event, Amanda Nunes was looking to defend her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana who took the fight on short notice after Julianna Pena was forced out of the scrap. The co-main event saw a pivotal lightweight bout go down as Charles Oliveira took on Beneil Dariush.
In the end, it was Nunes who won a one-sided decision to defend her belt and announced her retirement from MMA. In the co-main event of UFC 289, Oliveira returned to the win column with a first-round TKO over Dariush. Now, here is what I think should be next for the stars of UFC 289.
Amanda Nunes
Amanda Nunes retired on top and will go down as one of the best fighters of all time and the best female fighter of all time. Although she won’t be fighting again, this is more about her career and how dominant she was as she was a champ-champ and had beaten the likes of Valentina Shevchenko, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Ronda Rousey, and Miesha Tate among others.
It’s only a matter of time until Nunes gets inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame.
Irene Aldana
Irene Aldana stepped up on short notice and was dominated by Amanda Nunes at UFC 289 in her first UFC title fight.
Although the loss was disappointing, with Nunes retiring, the Mexican may only need a win or two to get another title shot. Aldana will likely take some time off and could return on the Mexican Independence Day card in Vegas in September. If she does return, a logical next opponent is Miesha Tate who was forced out of her fight against Mayra Bueno Silva. If Tate can return in September, that is the fight to make.
Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira returned to the win column in a big way at UFC 289 as he knocked out Beneil Dariush. Early on, Dariush had some success with his grappling but on the feet, the Brazilian landed some head kicks that rocked Dariush and he got the stoppage win.
Although Oliveira lost to Islam Makhachev in the fight prior, I think the rematch makes a lot of sense to headline the Abu Dhabi card in October. Oliveira vs. Makhachev is a great fight and Dana White even said he thought the rematch should be next.
Beneil Dariush
Beneil Dariush had a chance to finally earn a lightweight title shot but he came up short at UFC 289. The loss was disappointing for Dariush who will likely need to fight behind him and string together multiple wins to get back in the title picture.
A logical next fight for Dariush is Arman Tsarukyan – should Tsarukyan beat Joaquim Silva on Saturday. Dariush told BJPENN.com he said he asked to fight Tsarukyan in May when Oliveira pulled out, so it is a fight he has been interested in.
What do you think should be next for the stars of UFC 289?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Amanda Nunes Beneil Dariush Charles Oliveira Irene Aldana UFC UFC 289