Exclusive: Surprise! Tyson Fury goes full Steve Aoki at Jon Nutt’s Fight Circus birthday party
Tyson Fury ensured that Jon Nutt had a birthday to remember at Fight Circus Vol. 7: Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Sausages in Thailand this weekend.
In a tradition made famous by DJ powerhouse Steve Aoki, the WBC Heavyweight champion ensured the Full Metal Dojo founder’s special day was one he’d not soon forget as he launched a massive birthday cake into the American’s face. The mad set of events wowed a colorful audience comprised of little people in fancy dress, drunken expats, UFC veteran Tommy Hayden…And Bob Sapp.
FC 7 has been shrouded in mystery. Yet to even air, all that is known is that it was put together in a hurry, and features a legendary cameo from the baddest man on the planet not named Jon Jones.
📣 Hear ye! Hear ye! 📣@FightCircus is back! Get your read on! pic.twitter.com/veMl4HJBqG
— Jon Nutt (@Jon_NuttFMD) June 4, 2023
Appearances from combat sports icons at other promotions is becoming something of a trend. It was pretty cool when Conor McGregor showed up at the BKFC in Denver. It was absolutely bonkers though when Tyson Fury showed up at Fight Circus on an Island off the coast of Thailand.
.@Tyson_Fury launches a birthday cake into the face of @FightCircus president @Jon_NuttFMD on his special day…😮
What a world!🎂#fightcircus #gypsyking @FullMetalDojo pic.twitter.com/1ksZMqppmp
— Andrew Whitelaw (@ASTJWhitelaw) June 11, 2023
Fight Circus was born in the pandemic and really should have been a one off. But now on their 7th show, the promotion is crushing it. It went viral for Nutt’s, 2 vs 1 bout at FC V; has gotten shout outs from the likes of Bill Burr and Bert Kreischer, featured former UFC champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in their previous main event and now they with the likes of Tyson Fury showing up, seemingly just for the LOL’s.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Tyson Fury