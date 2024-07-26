Paddy Pimblett signs new contract ahead of UFC 304 clash against King Green

By Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is sticking with the company for the long haul.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304

‘The Baddy’ has been out of the cage since a unanimous decision victory over Tony Ferguson in December. For Paddy Pimblett, the win was his fifth in a row inside the UFC cage, and his first over a former champion. Eight months removed from that victory, the British star is set to return to the cage Saturday night in Manchester.

On the UFC 304 main card, Paddy Pimblett will face longtime lightweight contender, King Green. The 37-year-old is currently coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jim Miller at UFC 300 in April. With a win on Saturday, Pimblett will finally jump into the top 15 of the lightweight rankings.

Heading into fight week, Paddy Pimblett was vocal about his UFC contract. ‘The Baddy’ revealed that his fight with King Green is the last of his deal, but he intended to re-up. However, Pimblett also showed interest in potentially moving to the boxing ring, possibly for a bout with Jake Paul. Luckily, the lightweight contender won’t be going anywhere.

RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI OFFERS TO FILL IN FOR UFC 304 MAIN EVENT IF NECESSARY: “BELAL, THAT’S A FIGHT I COULD DO”

Paddy Pimblett signs new contract ahead of UFC 304 showdown with King Green

The news was announced by Paddy Pimblett himself, in the UFC 304 embedded series earlier today. Later, the 29-year-old’s manager Graham Boylan confirmed the news on X. In a brief post, the promoter stated that he was happy to see Pimblett get a good contract and that it is well deserved. With that, the rumors about the Brit leaving the company can be put to bed.

However, Paddy Pimblett was never really expected to leave the UFC. While the former Cage Warriors titleholder showed interest in boxing, he’s also revealed his path to winning the lightweight title. According to Pimblett, his clash with King Green this Saturday is just the start of his title run.

After Saturday, the British fighter wants a bout with Renato Moicano and then Beneil Dariush. After that, Paddy Pimblett wants a top-five fighter, and the chance to fight for gold. With a new UFC contract in hand, the 29-year-old’s plan is working thus far.

What do you make of this news? Do you think Paddy Pimblett will defeat King Green at UFC 304 this weekend?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Bobby Green Paddy Pimblett UFC

