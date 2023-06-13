Jamahal Hill says it’s “next man up” as Jiri Prochazka title fight keeps getting delayed

By Cole Shelton - June 12, 2023

Jamahal Hill is ready to move on from Jiri Prochazka.

Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka

Back in January, Hill became the UFC’s light heavyweight champion as he beat Glover Teixeira by decision to win the vacant title. Since then, he has been adamant about wanting to face Jiri Prochazka, who is the former champ that had to vacate the belt due to a shoulder injury.

Yet, there still has been no definitive timeline for when Prochazka will be able to return, so with that, Hill is hoping to get booked soon whether it is against Prochazka or someone else.

“I heard the same thing y’all heard, summertime. It’s still, where you at though? Where you at though? I mean I haven’t heard anything, I was waiting for the call, I’m ready to go. At this point, it’s just, I don’t care, it’s next man up now,” Hill said to The Schmo. “Whoever peaks their head out first, whoever separates themself from the pack, whoever solidifies (themselves) as the number one contender, whoever the f**k they send. It is who what it is, send whoever, just give me a name, I don’t care who it is.”

According to Jamahal Hill, after he won the belt in January, the hope was to have already fought by now so he could fight again at the end of the year.

However, with now fight booked, Hill says it’s likely he won’t be back until September or October and isn’t sure who will be across the Octagon from him.

“Hopefully it’s somewhere in September or October. I really, really, really wouldn’t want to wait until those times, which now I don’t really have much of a choice. But, I really don’t want to wait past that. I wanted to fight at least two more times this year as champion and I don’t know bro, it’s not my timetable, I’m working on other people’s schedule right now. I’m ready to go, I’m ready to fight and just waiting for a name,” Jamahal Hill concluded.

