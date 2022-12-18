Arman Tsarukyan calls for fights with Charles Oliveira & Beneil Dariush following UFC Vegas 66 win

Arman Tsarukyan emerged victorious in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 66, and he wants big names.

Tsarukyan went one-on-one with Damir Ismagulov this past Saturday. He was trying to bounce back from his unanimous decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot back in June. That loss put a stop to Tsarukyan’s five-fight winning streak. Tsarukyan ended up scoring a unanimous decision win over Ismagulov.

Speaking to reporters during the UFC Vegas 66 post-fight press conference, Tsarukyan threw his name in the hat to face the likes of Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush (via MMAFighting).

“I would like to have my next fight [against] Charles Oliveira or [Beneil] Dariush,” Tsarukyan said. “Because I deserve to have a big name. They don’t have a fight now and I’m ready.”

Arman Tsarukyan said he walked out of the fight with Ismagulov unscathed and he’ll be ready to get back to action in two months, for the right opponent.

“I don’t get injured, I feel good,” Tsarukyan said. “I’m young and I can cut weight. If the UFC offered me a big fight, I’m going to be ready in two months. But if they’re going to offer me someone from the top 15, I’m not going to fight.

“I’m going to wait like a little bit, improve my skills and go to [American Top Team] to train with my coach, because last camp I had in Thailand because I didn’t have a visa. He got mad. This time, I’ve got to go to Miami, ATT, and train with him for a long time to choke everybody. This time, I made some mistakes in grappling and I’m going to improve it and we’re going to choke everybody.”