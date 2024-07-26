Israel Adesanya predicts Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2, picks a finish

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya isn’t expecting Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2 to last long. Edwards and Muhammad will clash in a highly-anticipated rematch in the UFC 304 main event on Saturday in Manchester. The matchup is a run-back of their 2021 matchup that ended abruptly due to an accidental eye poke. A lot has changed since the first fight between Edwards and Muhammad. Both fighters have improved significantly since their first clash, and Edwards capped off a remarkable run with a UFC welterweight title. Despite their vast improvements, Adesanya thinks the rematch between Edwards and Muhammad won’t go the full distance.

Israel Adesanya sides with Leon Edwards over Belal Muhammad

In a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Adesanya picked Edwards to stop Muhammad’s rise.

“I’ll tell you one thing, Leon just seems like he’s on a f***ing massacre right now,” Adesanya said. “He’s on a run. … Leon might finish him. I think Leon finishes this fight.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Adesanya elaborated on his Edwards pick; explaining why he believes Muhammad won’t get it done.

“I’m trying to see how Belal can win this fight,” Adesanya said. “To get to Leon with wrestling, he has good distance, good weapons to make sure you don’t want to get close. If you get close, it doesn’t mean you’re safe because he can take you down, too…

“This seems like a bad match for Belal. I’m not hating on Belal or anything, I’m just trying to see what’s his path to victory in this. Striking, Leon’s got it. Grappling, you want to lean towards Belal, but Leon is right up there. It’s Leon’s fight to win, it’s Leon’s fight to lose.”

Adesanya will headline UFC 305 next month against Dricus du Plessis. He hasn’t fought since a loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 last year.

Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 caps off an exciting night at UFC 304. Check back here for all the latest fight night coverage and highlights.