Israel Adesanya predicts Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2, picks a finish

By Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya isn’t expecting Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2 to last long.

Israel Adesanya, Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad

Edwards and Muhammad will clash in a highly-anticipated rematch in the UFC 304 main event on Saturday in Manchester. The matchup is a run-back of their 2021 matchup that ended abruptly due to an accidental eye poke.

A lot has changed since the first fight between Edwards and Muhammad. Both fighters have improved significantly since their first clash, and Edwards capped off a remarkable run with a UFC welterweight title.

Despite their vast improvements, Adesanya thinks the rematch between Edwards and Muhammad won’t go the full distance.

Israel Adesanya sides with Leon Edwards over Belal Muhammad

In a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Adesanya picked Edwards to stop Muhammad’s rise.

“I’ll tell you one thing, Leon just seems like he’s on a f***ing massacre right now,” Adesanya said. “He’s on a run. … Leon might finish him. I think Leon finishes this fight.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Adesanya elaborated on his Edwards pick; explaining why he believes Muhammad won’t get it done.

“I’m trying to see how Belal can win this fight,” Adesanya said. “To get to Leon with wrestling, he has good distance, good weapons to make sure you don’t want to get close. If you get close, it doesn’t mean you’re safe because he can take you down, too…

“This seems like a bad match for Belal. I’m not hating on Belal or anything, I’m just trying to see what’s his path to victory in this. Striking, Leon’s got it. Grappling, you want to lean towards Belal, but Leon is right up there. It’s Leon’s fight to win, it’s Leon’s fight to lose.”

Adesanya will headline UFC 305 next month against Dricus du Plessis. He hasn’t fought since a loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 last year.

Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 caps off an exciting night at UFC 304. Check back here for all the latest fight night coverage and highlights.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Israel Adesanya Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304

Paddy Pimblett signs new contract ahead of UFC 304 clash against King Green

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2024
Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland praises the power of former opponent Alex Pereira following recent sparring session: “Why do you punch so hard?!”

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has nothing but respect for Alex Pereira.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall admits he was trolling the MMA community with claims that he was soaking his fists in Petrol: “It was all a big f**king joke”

Susan Cox - July 26, 2024

Tom Aspinall is admitting he was trolling the MMA community with claims that he was soaking his fists in Petrol.

Jon Jones, Matt Hamill, Chael Sonnen
Matt Hamill

Matt Hamill offers to rematch Jon Jones at heavyweight to settle controversial ‘12-6’ disqualification victory

Susan Cox - July 26, 2024

Matt Hamill is offering to rematch Jon Jones at heavyweight to settle controversial his ’12-6′ disqualification victory.

UFC 304, Edwards vs. Muhammad, Results, UFC
Leon Edwards

UFC 304: ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad 2’ Weigh-in Results - 1 Fighter Missed Weight

Susan Cox - July 26, 2024

The UFC 304: ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad 2’ official weigh-ins took place today, Friday, July 26th.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

Alexander Gustafsson believes Tom Aspinall would be “too much” for former rival Jon Jones: “He has all the weapons to beat Jon”

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2024
Laura Sanko
UFC

Laura Sanko shares her thoughts on the UFC 304 start time controversy: “It’s not gonna matter for the fans or for the athletes”

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2024

UFC commentator Laura Sanko has given her thoughts on the start time controversy for UFC 304 this weekend.

Bobby Green and Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

UFC 304 | Pro fighters make their picks for Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2024

On the main card of UFC 304, a very intriguing lightweight bout goes down as Bobby Green takes on Paddy Pimblett. Heading into the fight, Green is a slight -122 favorite while ‘The Baddy’ is a -104 underdog on FanDuel.

Bobby Green, Dana White
Dana White

Bobby Green talks Dana White into $100k bonuses at UFC 304

Curtis Calhoun - July 25, 2024

UFC veteran Bobby Green convinced CEO Dana White to double the post-fight performance bonuses at UFC 304 this weekend.

Sean Strickland, Chris Curtis
Sean Strickland

Coach of Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis gives hilarious response to their friendship ending: "I can't leave town?"

Curtis Calhoun - July 25, 2024

The head coach of Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis wants to mend fences between them after their friendship allegedly deteriorated.