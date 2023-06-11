UFC 289 Results: Amanda Nunes defeats Irene Aldana (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 289 results, including the main event title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.

Nunes (23-5 MMA) was originally slated to have a trilogy fight with Julianna Pena at tonight’s event, but ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury. ‘The Lioness’ of course defeated Pena to reclaim the women’s bantamweight world title in her most recent effort at UFC 277.

Meanwhile, Irene Aldana (14-7 MMA) will enter the evenings headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, this after earning Octagon victories over Yana Santos and Macy Chiasson. The 35-year-old will be getting her first opportunity at UFC gold this evening.

Queen of the jungle 🦁 The Lioness ready to defend her bantamweight throne! #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/Mu3qS5ABDj — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

Round one of the UFC 289 main event begins and Amanda Nunes quickly gets to work with some beautiful front kicks to the body of Irene Aldana. ‘The Lioness’ with a good combination. She continues to work jabs and kicks. Nunes shoots in for a takedown but doesn’t commit to it. She is just making Aldana think. The challenger cracks her with a good right. Nunes appears to be ok, but she’s got a cut now. Amanda Nunes with a right hand and then a low kick. The horn soudns to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 289 headliner begins and Irene Aldana throws out a right hand but eats a jab from the champion. Amanda Nunes is doubling up on her jab and backing down the challenger in the process. ‘The Lioness’ shoots for a takedown, but Aldana defends. The challenger lands a nice low kick. Nunes goes back to work with her jab. Aldana has landed 7 strikes in the opening seven minutes of the contest. Not good. Amanda Nunes with more crisp jabs from range. She shoots in for a takedown attempt and gets it. The champ opts to stand back up and the horn sounds to end round two.

Round 3 of the UFC 289 main event begins and Amanda Nunes is clearly just having fun in there at this point. She continues to batter the challenger with her jab. ‘The Lioness’ with a trip takedown and she gets it. Nunes working from half guard and landing some decent ground and pound. Irene Aldana looks to attack the arm, but the champ is wise to the submission attempt and breaks free. Now it is Nunes attacking the arm. She loses top position however and we are now back to standing. Amanda Nunes with a big combination to close out the round.

We're headed to championship rounds! What are those scorecards looking like? #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/vhfzj9TV2E — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

Round four of the UFC 289 main event proved to be more of the same for the reigning bantamweight champion. Nunes battered Aldana in the standup throughout the five-minute round and the challenger appears to be completely out of gas heading into the fifth.

THE DIFFERENCE BEFORE THE FINAL ROUND 😲 #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/EaNDcVHMwp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 11, 2023

The fifth and final round of the UFC 289 main event resulted in another dominant five minutes for Amanda Nunes. The champ continued to batter the challenger on the feet and simply cruised to her second straight unanimous decision victory.

The Lioness DOMINATES all 5 rounds in this one 🦁 #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/7dEyFi5C3v — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

Official UFC 289 Results: Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-43)

Who would you like to see Nunes fight next following her victory over Aldana this evening in Vancouver, Canada?