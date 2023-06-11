UFC 289 Results: Amanda Nunes defeats Irene Aldana (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 289 results, including the main event title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.

Amanda Nunes, Irene Aldana, UFC 289, UFC, Results

Nunes (23-5 MMA) was originally slated to have a trilogy fight with Julianna Pena at tonight’s event, but ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury. ‘The Lioness’ of course defeated Pena to reclaim the women’s bantamweight world title in her most recent effort at UFC 277.

Meanwhile, Irene Aldana (14-7 MMA) will enter the evenings headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, this after earning Octagon victories over Yana Santos and Macy Chiasson. The 35-year-old will be getting her first opportunity at UFC gold this evening.

Round one of the UFC 289 main event begins and Amanda Nunes quickly gets to work with some beautiful front kicks to the body of Irene Aldana. ‘The Lioness’ with a good combination. She continues to work jabs and kicks. Nunes shoots in for a takedown but doesn’t commit to it. She is just making Aldana think. The challenger cracks her with a good right. Nunes appears to be ok, but she’s got a cut now. Amanda Nunes with a right hand and then a low kick. The horn soudns to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 289 headliner begins and Irene Aldana throws out a right hand but eats a jab from the champion. Amanda Nunes is doubling up on her jab and backing down the challenger in the process. ‘The Lioness’ shoots for a takedown, but Aldana defends. The challenger lands a nice low kick. Nunes goes back to work with her jab. Aldana has landed 7 strikes in the opening seven minutes of the contest. Not good. Amanda Nunes with more crisp jabs from range. She shoots in for a takedown attempt and gets it. The champ opts to stand back up and the horn sounds to end round two.

Round 3 of the UFC 289 main event begins and Amanda Nunes is clearly just having fun in there at this point. She continues to batter the challenger with her jab. ‘The Lioness’ with a trip takedown and she gets it. Nunes working from half guard and landing some decent ground and pound. Irene Aldana looks to attack the arm, but the champ is wise to the submission attempt and breaks free. Now it is Nunes attacking the arm. She loses top position however and we are now back to standing. Amanda Nunes with a big combination to close out the round.

Round four of the UFC 289 main event proved to be more of the same for the reigning bantamweight champion. Nunes battered Aldana in the standup throughout the five-minute round and the challenger appears to be completely out of gas heading into the fifth.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 289 main event resulted in another dominant five minutes for Amanda Nunes. The champ continued to batter the challenger on the feet and simply cruised to her second straight unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 289 Results: Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-43)

Who would you like to see Nunes fight next following her victory over Aldana this evening in Vancouver, Canada?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Amanda Nunes Irene Aldana UFC UFC 289

Related

Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, UFC 289, UFC

Pros react after Charles Oliveira TKO's Beneil Dariush at UFC 289

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023
Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

UFC 289 Results: Charles Oliveira stops Beneil Dariush in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 289 results, including the co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

Mike Malott, UFC 289, UFC, Results
Mike Malott

UFC 289 Results: Mike Malott stops Adam Fugitt in Round 2 (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 289 results, including the welterweight bout between Adam Fugitt and Mike Malott.

Dan Ige
Nate Landwehr

Pros react after Dan Ige defeats Nate Landwehr at UFC 289

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 289 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated featherweight matchup between Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr.

Dan Ige, Nate Landwehr, UFC 289, UFC, Results
Nate Landwehr

UFC 289 Results: Dan Ige defeats Nate Landwehr (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 289 results, including the featherweight clash between Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr.

Amanda Nunes, Irene Aldana, UFC 289, Results, UFC

UFC 289: 'Nunes vs. Aldana' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023
Daniel Pineda
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Daniel Pineda disappointed he lost to Alex Caceres but "happy" he didn't go down from the body shots

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2023

Daniel Pineda had a chance to enter the featherweight rankings last weekend.

Dana White
Kamaru Usman

Dana White calls 'bulls**t' on rumored Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Zain Bando - June 10, 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) won’t be challenging Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) in his next fight, regardless of weight class, according to Dana White.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira challenges Beneil Dariush to test his grappling against him at UFC 289

Cole Shelton - June 9, 2023

Charles Oliveira wants Beneil Dariush to back his talk up and go to the ground with him.

Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush hails Charles Oliveira as the "second-best lightweight of all time" ahead of UFC 289

Cole Shelton - June 9, 2023

Beneil Dariush has nothing but praise for Charles Oliveira.