VIDEO | Paddy Pimblett and UFC 304 fighter Caolan Loughran verbally spar on weigh-in bus
UFC 304 fighters Paddy Pimblett and Caolan Loughran are fired up ahead of their fights, and their fuel resulted in a verbal sparring match.
Pimblett will face UFC lightweight mainstay King Green on the UFC 304 main card this Saturday in Manchester. A win over Green will move Pimblett one step closer to a potential spot in the lightweight Top 15.
Loughran, meanwhile, will look to win his second straight UFC fight after making his debut last September. He’s fresh off a unanimous decision win over Angel Pacheco in March.
Pimblett and Loughran share some things in common. They both are former standouts in Cage Warriors, and crossed paths while cornering their teammates earlier in their careers.
Now, with both fighters on the UFC roster, there’s no love between Pimblett and Loughran. As they made their way to the UFC 304 ceremonial weigh-in, the two fighters got into a heated shouting match on the short bus trip.
Paddy Pimblett and Caolan Loughran spar ahead of UFC 304
Watch the incident below, as captured by Severe MMA‘s Andy Stevenson.
Paddy Pimblett and Caolan Loughran trade barbs on the fighter bus.
🎥 via Lee Hammond’s IG page. #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/mne2O2wn4s
— Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) July 26, 2024
As of this writing, it appears the Pimblett/Loughran squabble never turned physical.
Pimblett enters UFC 304 on a seven-fight win streak, including a recent win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296. He made his UFC debut in 2021 following a long, successful tenure in Cage Warriors.
Pimblett has earned wins over the likes of Jared Gordon and Jordan Leavitt during his UFC tenure. His unanimous decision victory over Gordon at UFC 282 is one of the most controversial in recent UFC history.
Pimblett enters UFC 304 with a lot of good news. He recently signed a new multi-fight contract to stay with the promotion, after weeks of speculation that he may test free agency.
Pimblett and Loughran will likely run into each other on fight day. If their recent bus incident is any indication, things remain heated between the two sides.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Paddy Pimblett UFC