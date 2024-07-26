VIDEO | Paddy Pimblett and UFC 304 fighter Caolan Loughran verbally spar on weigh-in bus

UFC 304 fighters Paddy Pimblett and Caolan Loughran are fired up ahead of their fights, and their fuel resulted in a verbal sparring match.

Pimblett will face UFC lightweight mainstay King Green on the UFC 304 main card this Saturday in Manchester. A win over Green will move Pimblett one step closer to a potential spot in the lightweight Top 15.

Loughran, meanwhile, will look to win his second straight UFC fight after making his debut last September. He’s fresh off a unanimous decision win over Angel Pacheco in March.

Pimblett and Loughran share some things in common. They both are former standouts in Cage Warriors, and crossed paths while cornering their teammates earlier in their careers.

Now, with both fighters on the UFC roster, there’s no love between Pimblett and Loughran. As they made their way to the UFC 304 ceremonial weigh-in, the two fighters got into a heated shouting match on the short bus trip.