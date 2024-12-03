Igor Severino books MMA return after serving suspension for biting opponent in UFC

By Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024

Controversial former UFC fighter Igor Severino is set to make his mixed martial arts return after a nine-month suspension due to biting.

Igor Severino

In the Ultimate Fighting Championship, we’ve seen plenty of strange things over the years. From weird disqualifications to bizarre knockouts and beyond, you never quite know what you’re going to get with the MMA leader. Back in March 2024, that was on full display when Igor Severino bit Andre Lima during their fight, bringing a premature end to his time with the company.

Ever since then, fans have been wondering what’s next for him. He’s a really interesting prospect but after being handed a nine-month suspension alongside a $2,000 fine, it makes sense that most people wouldn’t want to touch him after what he did.

Now, however, as confirmed by OKTAGON MMA, Severino will actually be back before the end of the year to take on Jonas Magard.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OKTAGON MMA (@oktagonmma)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OKTAGON MMA (@oktagonmma)

The Severino query

“Hey guys, Igor here. I will make my debut in OKTAGON MMA against Jonas Mågård. I’m very excited for the fight, I can’t wait to go there and put on a show for everybody. Jonas, I see you soon, I’m ready. December 29th, let’s go.”

Quotes via MMA News

While it’s an interesting move for OKTAGON, Severino has a lot to prove before fans – and companies – can start trusting him again.

Are you excited to see Igor Severino restart his mixed martial arts career? Do you expect we will see any kind of similar issues from him in his next few fights? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

