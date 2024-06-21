Tyson Fury admits he probably “had too much fun” in title fight with Oleksandr Usyk: “It was probably too easy”
Tyson Fury has admitted that he may have had too much fun in his heavyweight title showdown with Oleksandr Usyk.
It’s been a month or so now since Tyson Fury lost to Oleksandr Usyk. Ever since then, many have been wondering what’s next for ‘The Gypsy King’. We’ve seen reports of him in some disarray, but in a general sense, fans want to know when he’ll be back in the squared circle.
When he does get back between the ropes, the overwhelming expectation is that he’ll take on Usyk in an immediate rematch. It makes sense, given that in the eyes of many fans and pundits, it was a fairly close contest.
In a recent interview, though, Fury had some pretty interesting thoughts on how it went down.
Fury reflects on Usyk fight
“It was actually a lot easier than I thought it would be, the Usyk fight,” Fury explained on his Furocity podcast. “A lot easier. People saying, ‘Oh, he’s a hard man to hit.’ I was lighting him up with three-, four-punch combinations, laughing at him. My problem in that fight: I probably had too much fun. It was probably too easy.
“At times, it was too easy. It was like I was in there with a local amateur boxer, and I was just enjoying it too much, messing around. Paid the ultimate price in round nine where I got a 10-8 round and got clipped. That’s what happens when you have too much fun. They always tell me ‘Never mix your work with having fun’ and I always gave them the middle finger, and it’s come back now to me!”
