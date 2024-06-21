Tyson Fury admits he probably “had too much fun” in title fight with Oleksandr Usyk: “It was probably too easy”

Tyson Fury has admitted that he may have had too much fun in his heavyweight title showdown with Oleksandr Usyk.

It’s been a month or so now since Tyson Fury lost to Oleksandr Usyk. Ever since then, many have been wondering what’s next for ‘The Gypsy King’. We’ve seen reports of him in some disarray, but in a general sense, fans want to know when he’ll be back in the squared circle.

When he does get back between the ropes, the overwhelming expectation is that he’ll take on Usyk in an immediate rematch. It makes sense, given that in the eyes of many fans and pundits, it was a fairly close contest.

In a recent interview, though, Fury had some pretty interesting thoughts on how it went down.