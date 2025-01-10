Dominick Cruz reveals UFC Seattle will be his final fight

Dominick Cruz will soon be making the walk to the Octagon for the final time.

Cruz is set to return in the co-main event of UFC Seattle against Rob Font on February 22. It will be the first time the former bantamweight champ fights since August of 2022 and he says it will be the last time he competed.

“For me, it is,” Cruz said when asked if he thinks this will be his last fight. “(It’s) not because of my mentality, not because of my skillset. Yeah, I lost my last fight, but I was in that fight every minute of the fight. When I got finished, I was going for the kill, which got me hurt. It wasn’t one of those situations where I was bowing out of the fight. It was that I was in the fight trying to kill the guy, and I hurt myself, and that led to the finish eventually.