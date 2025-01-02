REPORT | UFC involved with Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul talks, fight targeted for April

According to a recent report, the UFC is on board with booking Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul.

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t been seen in action for almost four years now. The Irish superstar famously broke his leg in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in 2021 but promised a return to the cage by the end of 2022. Sadly, that return never came. Instead, Conor McGregor has found himself involved in controversy, after controversy, while he’s sat on the sidelines.

However, after being found liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in November, he promised a prompt return to combat sports. Not long afterward, Conor McGregor announced plans to face Logan Paul in a boxing match in 2025. ‘The Maverick’, as well as Jake Paul, have called for the opportunity to box the former UFC champion for years.

Naturally, many fans batted away Conor McGregor’s comments. In the last four years, ‘The Notorious’ has called out many, many, many fighters. The one fight he officially agreed to, against Michael Chandler, he pulled out. While many cast doubt on McGregor actually facing Logan Paul, it seems that talks between the two sides are authentic.

RELATED: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV BRUTALLY SLAMS CURRENT STATE OF IRISH MMA: “THEY DON’T HAVE FIGHTERS BROTHER”

The UFC is reportedly involved in “deep negotiations” with Conor McGregor and Logan Paul for an exhibition targeted for April 👀 (via @MisfitsBoxing News) pic.twitter.com/JEBiSBVho4 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 2, 2025

REPORT | UFC is involved in Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul boxing match

Last week, a report emerged from Conor McGregor’s own news site, ‘The Mac Life‘. They released a report stating that ‘The Notorious’ is deep in talks with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul at the massive Wankhede Stadium in India. Furthermore, McGregor, as well as ‘The Maverick’, would earn $250 million each for the exhibition contest.

N0w, a report has emerged from Misfits Boxing News. In a video published on their YouTube channel, they claimed that the UFC is heavily involved in making Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul come to fruition. According to the report, the exhibition boxing match is currently being targeted for April.

“They’re in deep negotiations for the fight.” Biel of Misfits Boxing News stated. “Conor is interested and so is Logan. They’re targeting for April and the UFC are involved in talks as well. It’s all moving in the right direction. It’s 80% likely to happen.”

What do you make of this UFC news? Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul will actually happen?