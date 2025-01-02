REPORT | UFC involved with Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul talks, fight targeted for April

By Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

According to a recent report, the UFC is on board with booking Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t been seen in action for almost four years now. The Irish superstar famously broke his leg in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in 2021 but promised a return to the cage by the end of 2022. Sadly, that return never came. Instead, Conor McGregor has found himself involved in controversy, after controversy, while he’s sat on the sidelines.

However, after being found liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in November, he promised a prompt return to combat sports. Not long afterward, Conor McGregor announced plans to face Logan Paul in a boxing match in 2025. ‘The Maverick’, as well as Jake Paul, have called for the opportunity to box the former UFC champion for years.

Naturally, many fans batted away Conor McGregor’s comments. In the last four years, ‘The Notorious’ has called out many, many, many fighters. The one fight he officially agreed to, against Michael Chandler, he pulled out. While many cast doubt on McGregor actually facing Logan Paul, it seems that talks between the two sides are authentic.

RELATED: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV BRUTALLY SLAMS CURRENT STATE OF IRISH MMA: “THEY DON’T HAVE FIGHTERS BROTHER”

REPORT | UFC is involved in Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul boxing match

Last week, a report emerged from Conor McGregor’s own news site, ‘The Mac Life‘. They released a report stating that ‘The Notorious’ is deep in talks with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul at the massive Wankhede Stadium in India. Furthermore, McGregor, as well as ‘The Maverick’, would earn $250 million each for the exhibition contest.

N0w, a report has emerged from Misfits Boxing News. In a video published on their YouTube channel, they claimed that the UFC is heavily involved in making Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul come to fruition. According to the report, the exhibition boxing match is currently being targeted for April.

“They’re in deep negotiations for the fight.” Biel of Misfits Boxing News stated. “Conor is interested and so is Logan. They’re targeting for April and the UFC are involved in talks as well. It’s all moving in the right direction. It’s 80% likely to happen.”

What do you make of this UFC news? Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul will actually happen?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Logan Paul UFC

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov brutally slams current state of Irish MMA: "They don't have fighters brother"

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025
Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Eddie Alvarez explains why Michael Chandler's UFC tenure has been "frustrating" for him

Cole Shelton - January 2, 2025

Eddie Alvarez is frustrated with how Michael Chandler’s UFC tenure has gone.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's longtime manager names one UFC star who can match 'The Eagle's' unbeaten MMA record

Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime manager believes there is only one fighter who can match “The Eagle’s” undefeated MMA run.

Jon Jones press conference
Jon Jones

Former Jon Jones opponent predicts 'Bones' will retire after fighting Tom Aspinall in 2025

Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025

Chael Sonnen believes that 2025 will mark the final year in the historic career of Jon Jones.

Conor McGregor BKFC press conference
Conor McGregor

UFC legend scoffs at Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul rumor: 'Not a single word is true'

Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025

Conor McGregor will not be boxing Logan Paul if one UFC icon is to be believed.

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry offers to serve as backup fighter for Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025
Dana White's Twisted Steel
UFC

UFC president Dana White's bull Twisted Steel has passed away

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

UFC president Dana White’s prized bull, Twisted Steel, has sadly passed away.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill slams Michael Johnson over comments about his recent run-in with Alex Pereira: “You one of the biggest clowns and pussy’s on the roster”

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

Jamahal Hill has gone after Michael Johnson for his comments regarding his recent run-in with Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira
Islam Makhachev

Ali Abdelaziz firmly believes Islam Makhachev could defeat Alex Pereira at 205lbs: “I swear to Allah”

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

Ali Abdelaziz has said that he believes Islam Makhachev is capable of defeating Alex Pereira in a light heavyweight fight.

Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement
UFC

Tony Ferguson teases fight news amid 8-fight UFC losing streak: "2025 is in my sights"

Josh Evanoff - January 1, 2025

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson hopes to announce fight news soon.