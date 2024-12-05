Gervonta Davis plans to retire from boxing after 2025: “This s*it is trash!”

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis plans to retire from boxing after next year.

‘Tank’ hasn’t been seen in the boxing ring since a June return against Frank Martin. The bout was Gervonta Davis’ first since knocking out Ryan Garcia last April, and he was a man on a mission. While ‘The Ghost’ got out to an early lead, the WBA champion closed the show in round eight with a brutal knockout win.

Following the victory, Gervonta Davis was linked to a December return against Lamont Roach Jr. While the bout was postponed, the fight is now officially slated for March 1st in New York. For ‘The Reaper’, the bout will easily be the biggest of his career. Heading into the matchup, Roach is riding a six-fight winning streak, last knocking out Feargal McCrory in June.

For Gervonta Davis, the bout is just like any other. As of now, ‘Tank’ is a heavy betting favorite for the bout, and is widely expected to defeat Lamont Roach Jr.. However, the fight will be major for one reason, because it could be one of the final times that Davis chooses to compete.

Gervonta Davis opens up on plans for retirement ahead of March boxing return

Speaking at the kickoff press conference for his return against Roach, Gervonta Davis opened up on his future. There, ‘Tank’ shockingly revealed plans to retire from boxing after next year. According to the lightweight champion, he no longer likes the sport and has no interest in competing in it. At this stage of his life, Davis just wants to step away from the spotlight.

“After next year, I’m out of it.” Gervonta Davis stated at the press conference when asked about his boxing future. “Yeah, out of this sport… S*it is just trash. This s*it is trash, garbage. I’m fed up, I’m fed up with this whole s*it.”

He concluded, “I just want to be able to make money and stay out of the way. That’s it. I just want to be living, without being seen.”

What do you make of these comments from the boxing champion? Are you excited for Gervonta Davis’ return against Lamont Roach?