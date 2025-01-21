Alex Pereira says he requested to fight Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313: “I asked for him”

Alex Pereira says he requested to fight Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March.

Pereira originally said he wanted to take some time off, but after being back in the gym he said he called the UFC to request the fight. He says he was never avoiding Ankalaev so he made it clear that he asked the UFC for the fight.

“I did say that I wanted to take a break, but I started training again. I started feeling good. I started seeing my evolution. So I called my managers right away and I said, ‘I want to fight. I want to fight in March. I want to fight Ankalaev.’ I know he keeps saying that I’m a just an employee of the UFC, I fight whenever they want, but I asked for him. I told them when I want to fight,” Pereira said to ESPN.

Pereira and Ankalaev will headline the pay-per-view card on March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as the Brazilian looks to defend his light heavyweight title for the fourth time.