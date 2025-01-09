Roy Jones Jr. issues statement regarding possible Jake Paul fight

By Harry Kettle - January 9, 2025

Heavyweight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr has issued a statement regarding a possible fight with Jake Paul.

Roy Jones Jr

When you think about some of the most notable heavyweights of all time, Roy Jones Jr is definitely up there. He has enjoyed an iconic career in the ring, and he’s managed to remain relevant even when he’s been out of it. In the present day, he’s still remembered fondly as an icon of the sport.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is coming off the back of a win over Mike Tyson. Jones Jr also competed against Tyson, back in the pandemic era, in a bout that many have largely chosen to forget due to its odd nature.

Recently, rumors have been swirling that Jones Jr could battle Paul in a boxing match. Now, Roy has provided a response to these reports.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roy Jones Jr. (@royjonesjrofficial)

Jones Jr clears things up

“*READ* This post has cost me many of restless nights due to people wondering. LISTEN……… I love what Jake has done for our sport. I also love the time and effort that he’s put forth to develop his craft. Being that I was Mikes last opponent before the big exhibition that they put on, I do feel like I’d probably be the most noteworthy opponent at this point. HOWEVER………. I have not been contacted about any of these allegations so it is NOT A REALITY at this point in time. For the record- just like in my prime, I’m always JUST A CALL “OUT” away.”

Would you be at all interested in seeing Roy Jones Jr take on Jake Paul in the boxing ring? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

