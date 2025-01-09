Roy Jones Jr. issues statement regarding possible Jake Paul fight

Heavyweight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr has issued a statement regarding a possible fight with Jake Paul.

When you think about some of the most notable heavyweights of all time, Roy Jones Jr is definitely up there. He has enjoyed an iconic career in the ring, and he’s managed to remain relevant even when he’s been out of it. In the present day, he’s still remembered fondly as an icon of the sport.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is coming off the back of a win over Mike Tyson. Jones Jr also competed against Tyson, back in the pandemic era, in a bout that many have largely chosen to forget due to its odd nature.

Recently, rumors have been swirling that Jones Jr could battle Paul in a boxing match. Now, Roy has provided a response to these reports.