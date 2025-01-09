Dana White reveals his most vulnerable moment in the UFC

By Harry Kettle - January 9, 2025

UFC president Dana White has revealed when he felt the most vulnerable during his many years with the promotion.

Dana White

As we know, Dana White has played a huge role in the success of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. For the last few decades, he has served as the face of the company. Whether things go right or they go wrong, he is there to talk about it and lay it all out on the table.

Of course, it hasn’t always been easy. While the UFC is currently flourishing in ways many couldn’t have imagined, it definitely wasn’t that way from the start. They had to face constant obstacles along the way and White has been there for the majority of those moments.

In a recent interview, White was asked about the most vulnerable moment he’s had in this role.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chisanga Malata (@chisanga_malata)

White reveals tough moment with UFC

“I don’t know if I ever felt vulnerable.

“But I always felt like we had momentum and traction.

“Was the timing right? That was the question for this thing.

“If I had to think of an era or period [where we were in trouble] it was before the Ultimate Fighter.

“We were $40million in the hole.”

Quotes via Instagram

Dana White has done a phenomenal job and there’s no denying that The Ultimate Fighter was a huge turning point. If that fell short, who knows where mixed martial arts would be today.

What do you make of what Dana White has contributed to the success of the UFC? Do you believe there will ever come a time where he decides to step down? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

