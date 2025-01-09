Dana White reveals his most vulnerable moment in the UFC

UFC president Dana White has revealed when he felt the most vulnerable during his many years with the promotion.

As we know, Dana White has played a huge role in the success of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. For the last few decades, he has served as the face of the company. Whether things go right or they go wrong, he is there to talk about it and lay it all out on the table.

Of course, it hasn’t always been easy. While the UFC is currently flourishing in ways many couldn’t have imagined, it definitely wasn’t that way from the start. They had to face constant obstacles along the way and White has been there for the majority of those moments.

In a recent interview, White was asked about the most vulnerable moment he’s had in this role.