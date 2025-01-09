Michael Page is fine with Shara Magomedov shooting takedowns at UFC Saudi Arabia
UFC star Michael Page has said that he would be absolutely fine with Shara Magomedov shooting a takedown on him at UFC Saudi Arabia.
As we know, Michael Page is one of the most interesting fighters in mixed martial arts. He has an incredibly unique style and since arriving in the UFC, fans have been invested in seeing what he can do. Now, at UFC Saudi Arabia, he has the chance to spring an upset when he battles Shara Magomedov.
This is easily one of the most intriguing fights the promotion has lined up right now. MVP never shies away from a challenge, whereas Magomedov is absolutely on fire right now – and that’s not an understatement.
Ahead of the bout, Page had the following to say on how he things it’ll all play out.
Page looks ahead to Magomedov fight
“If he does (shoot), it means the fight is going my way and aggressively my way,” Page said on the “Believe You Me” podcast. “Because I think he will be a lot more stubborn in believing in his ability. So I think I’d definitely be landing some crazy shots if he decides to go for a takedown.
“Because in his mind, he believes he’s the best when it comes to the striking game. It will take a few knocks before he decides to change that, and it might be too little, too late. So I doubt it, but I think he’ll be very bloodied up if he is going for a takedown.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you believe Michael Page will be able to defeat Shara Magomedov? How do you see the fight itself playing out? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Michael Page Sharabutdin Magomedov UFC