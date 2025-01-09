Michael Page is fine with Shara Magomedov shooting takedowns at UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC star Michael Page has said that he would be absolutely fine with Shara Magomedov shooting a takedown on him at UFC Saudi Arabia.

As we know, Michael Page is one of the most interesting fighters in mixed martial arts. He has an incredibly unique style and since arriving in the UFC, fans have been invested in seeing what he can do. Now, at UFC Saudi Arabia, he has the chance to spring an upset when he battles Shara Magomedov.

This is easily one of the most intriguing fights the promotion has lined up right now. MVP never shies away from a challenge, whereas Magomedov is absolutely on fire right now – and that’s not an understatement.

Ahead of the bout, Page had the following to say on how he things it’ll all play out.