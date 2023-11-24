Roy Jones Jr. confirms talks with Tommy Fury for early 2024 bout: “Can captivate the audience”

By Josh Evanoff - November 24, 2023

Yes, Roy Jones Jr. and Tommy Fury might seriously meet in a boxing match in 2024.

Roy Jones Jr.

Last month in Saudi Arabia, ‘Captain Hook’ and ‘TNT’ were in attendance to watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. There, the two had a brief meeting caught on video where they joked about a fight. For his part, Roy Jones Jr. is coming off a decision loss to Anthony Pettis in April, while Tommy Fury last defeated KSI in October.

However, beyond that meeting, there wasn’t a lot of talk about a potential bout. That was until this week when it was reported that the two were in talks to box next year. For his part, Roy Jones Jr. discussed a potential Tommy Fury boxing match in a recent interview with Betway.

There, Roy Jones Jr. confirmed that he’s in discussions for an exhibition boxing match with Tommy Fury. There, he stated that that the bout would need to take place in early 2024, and that he was genuinely interested in the idea. The boxing legend seems to believe that a fight with the influencer would be massive.

RELATED: TOMMY FURY CONFIRMS PLANS FOR JAKE PAUL REMATCH, SLAMS KSI’S APPEAL: “LOAD OF S*IT, HE LOST”

Tommy Fury

“There is truth to that, we spoke in Saudi Arabia because of the fact that John Fury was with Tyson,” Roy Jones Jr. responded when asked about a boxing match with Tommy Fury. “… To be in the ring with somebody from the social media era and have a big fight with Tommy Fury, I may not be who I was but to be in with against someone from the YouTube era, it’s a different type of thing and can captivate the audience. I think it’s a good thing.” (h/t DAZN)

“The fight would have to happen early next year. He’s definitely a legitimate fighter, he’s not a bad fighter at all and he comes from a family of fighters. Sometimes he doesn’t take fighters as seriously as he should. It’s like Tyson, he didn’t take Francis Ngannou as seriously as he should but when he is fighting someone like Oleksandr Usyk it’ll be different.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Roy Jones Jr. vs. Tommy Fury in 2024?

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Roy Jones Jr. Tommy Fury

Related

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury reportedly in talks to box former world champion Roy Jones Jr.

Cole Shelton - November 23, 2023
Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Boxing

PFL’s Donn Davis wants Ngannou vs. Wilder to be a "mixed-rules" fight

Zain Bando - November 21, 2023

Monday marked a historic day for MMA, as Donn Davis’ PFL and Scott Coker’s Bellator unified to become second-fiddle to the UFC. It also teased speculation about what could be next on the boxing side of things, specifically for former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul reacts to the PFL-Bellator merger: "Let's prove it"

Zain Bando - November 20, 2023

Boxing personality Jake Paul has chimed in on the Bellator-PFL merger, which was announced Monday morning by PFL chairman Donn Davis.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Frank Warren says there's a "good chance" Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou 2 goes down in 2024

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2023

Frank Warren believes Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will likely meet in the boxing ring again in 2024.

Mike Tyson Tyson Fury
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson makes prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: "That is going to be an interesting fight"

Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2023

“Iron” Mike Tyson has his pick for the heavyweight title unification bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury reveals mind-boggling payout for Francis Ngannou boxing match

Josh Evanoff - November 17, 2023
Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III boxing
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather announces boxing rematch with John Gotti III: "Unfinished Business"

Cole Shelton - November 17, 2023

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III will be running it back.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul
Boxing News

Boxing legend Andre Ward says fighters need to stop hating on Jake Paul: “I know the circle he runs with”

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2023

Boxing legend Andre Ward has defended Jake Paul against his haters as the latter prepares for his return to the ring.

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Video | Deontay Wilder speaks directly to Anthony Joshua during recent press conference

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2023

Deontay Wilder spoke directly to heavyweight boxing rival Anthony Joshua during a press conference involving the two this week.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou officially added to the WBC heavyweight rankings

Susan Cox - November 15, 2023

Francis Ngannou has been officially added to the WBC heavyweight rankings.