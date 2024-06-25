Ian Machado Garry vows to end the hype train of Michael Page at UFC 303: “He couldn’t do it in Bellator and he thinks he’s gonna do it here?”

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has vowed to end the hype train of Michael ‘Venom’ Page when they meet at UFC 303.

This Saturday night, Ian Machado Garry will go head to head with Michael Page. It’s considered to be one of the most intriguing fights on the UFC 303 card, especially given their relative star power. Machado Garry is a rising force in the welterweight division, whereas MVP has made some real waves since arriving from Bellator.

Regardless of what you think of both fighters, this one promises to be electric. For the winner, there’s a chance they could really vault up the rankings in the pursuit of the championship.

In a recent interview, Machado Garry spoke candidly about what he expects to happen in Las Vegas.