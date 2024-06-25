Ian Machado Garry vows to end the hype train of Michael Page at UFC 303: “He couldn’t do it in Bellator and he thinks he’s gonna do it here?”
UFC star Ian Machado Garry has vowed to end the hype train of Michael ‘Venom’ Page when they meet at UFC 303.
This Saturday night, Ian Machado Garry will go head to head with Michael Page. It’s considered to be one of the most intriguing fights on the UFC 303 card, especially given their relative star power. Machado Garry is a rising force in the welterweight division, whereas MVP has made some real waves since arriving from Bellator.
RELATED: Michael Page targeting Kamaru Usman with victory over Ian Garry at UFC 303: “He’s just sat at the top”
Regardless of what you think of both fighters, this one promises to be electric. For the winner, there’s a chance they could really vault up the rankings in the pursuit of the championship.
In a recent interview, Machado Garry spoke candidly about what he expects to happen in Las Vegas.
Machado Garry sends Page a message
“The fight against ‘MVP’, for me, is the first time in the UFC I’m having a fight where I’m expected to win,” Garry said. “People expect me to go out there and give it to this guy. And people give him hype. People (say), ‘He’s this! He’s done that!’ He never won a world title in Bellator. … Now he’s coming to the UFC, which is the greatest organization in fighting, and he thinks he’s gonna come into this division and do what? Win a world title?
“He couldn’t do it in Bellator and he thinks he’s gonna do it here? he is not gonna touch me and he is not gonna touch anybody above me in the rankings,” Garry continued. “This is the end of his career. I am 11 years younger than him, I am faster than him. I am prettier than him. I’m more technical than him. In every single which way, I am going to outclass him. I am going to prove that there are levels to this game.”
Quotes via MMA News
Who do you back in this contest? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Ian Garry Michael Page UFC