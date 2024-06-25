Ian Machado Garry vows to end the hype train of Michael Page at UFC 303: “He couldn’t do it in Bellator and he thinks he’s gonna do it here?”

By Harry Kettle - June 25, 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has vowed to end the hype train of Michael ‘Venom’ Page when they meet at UFC 303.

Ian Garry, Michael Page

This Saturday night, Ian Machado Garry will go head to head with Michael Page. It’s considered to be one of the most intriguing fights on the UFC 303 card, especially given their relative star power. Machado Garry is a rising force in the welterweight division, whereas MVP has made some real waves since arriving from Bellator.

RELATED: Michael Page targeting Kamaru Usman with victory over Ian Garry at UFC 303: “He’s just sat at the top”

Regardless of what you think of both fighters, this one promises to be electric. For the winner, there’s a chance they could really vault up the rankings in the pursuit of the championship.

In a recent interview, Machado Garry spoke candidly about what he expects to happen in Las Vegas.

Machado Garry sends Page a message

“The fight against ‘MVP’, for me, is the first time in the UFC I’m having a fight where I’m expected to win,” Garry said. “People expect me to go out there and give it to this guy. And people give him hype. People (say), ‘He’s this! He’s done that!’ He never won a world title in Bellator. … Now he’s coming to the UFC, which is the greatest organization in fighting, and he thinks he’s gonna come into this division and do what? Win a world title?

“He couldn’t do it in Bellator and he thinks he’s gonna do it here? he is not gonna touch me and he is not gonna touch anybody above me in the rankings,” Garry continued. “This is the end of his career. I am 11 years younger than him, I am faster than him. I am prettier than him. I’m more technical than him. In every single which way, I am going to outclass him. I am going to prove that there are levels to this game.”

Quotes via MMA News

Who do you back in this contest? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Michael Page UFC

Related

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka explains why he was "surprised" Alex Pereira accepted title fight on short notice at UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Roman Dolidze
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier on why Roman Dolidze is a “tougher matchup” for Anthony Smith at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Anthony Smith has a taller mountain to climb after a last-second opponent switch ahead of UFC 303.

Paige VanZant
UFC

Paige VanZant explains why she signed with Power Slap, vows to become champion

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Paige VanZant says she will become Power Slap champion and won’t stop until she is one.

Jiří Procházka
UFC

Jiří Procházka on what he learned during recent 3-day isolation without light and food: "You become a friend to yourself"

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka underwent a three-day isolation without basic needs ahead of his Octagon return.

Kamaru Usman, Michael Page
Kamaru Usman

Michael Page targeting Kamaru Usman with victory over Ian Garry at UFC 303: "He's just sat at the top"

Josh Evanoff - June 24, 2024

If Michael Page can get through Ian Garry at UFC 303 this Saturday, he wants Kamaru Usman next.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier explains why Conor McGregor's toe injury creates an "opportunity" for his UFC rivals

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024
Joe Rogan, UFC gloves
UFC

Joe Rogan gives less-than-glowing review of the new UFC gloves: "The fingers shouldn't come into play!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan has seen the highs and lows of mixed martial arts, but he feels the UFC’s gloves still haven’t significantly improved.

Ian Machado Garry and Conor McGregor
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry sends stern message to fans being critical of Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has sent a stern message to MMA fans who are criticizing Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303 on Saturday.

UFC 303, Fight Card, Start Times, UFC
Jiri Prochazka

UFC 303: ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

Susan Cox - June 24, 2024

The UFC 303 ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Fight Card and Start Times have been announced by the promotion.

Sergei Pavlovich going for a walk
UFC

Sergei Pavlovich issues statement following loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Saudi Arabia: “This was very emotional and tough for me”

Susan Cox - June 24, 2024

Sergei Pavlovich has issued a statement following his loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Saudi Arabia.