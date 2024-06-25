Jorge Masvidal scolds Conor McGregor for never addressing his callouts: “He is scared sh*tless”

By Harry Kettle - June 25, 2024

Jorge Masvidal has gone after Conor McGregor for not entertaining the idea of a superfight between them.

Jorge Masvidal

As we know, Jorge Masvidal has a boxing showdown with Nate Diaz on the horizon. He’s being putting his heart and soul into his appearance in the squared circle, walking away from mixed martial arts in the process.

Of course, nobody really knows what the future holds. There’s always a chance the former BMF champion could make a return to the cage, and if he did, it would serve as quite the comeback.

If he does, then one man who he could end up taking on is none other than Conor McGregor. In a recent interview, Masvidal discussed that possibility once again.

Masvidal goes after McGregor

“He’s never mentioned my name,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie Radio on Monday. “He’s never addressed me, only to say like stupid things or something, but he’s never addressed a fight with me or something because he is scared sh*tless.

“If we can’t get him to get into the cage with a guy he’s convinced he can beat, what the f*ck will make him get in the cage with me?”

“He knows that I’m not going to take him down. I’m not going to smother him or look for a submission,” Masvidal said. “I’m going to beat the f*ck out of him. From when that bell rings until it ends, I’m going to beat the crap out of him standing. He knows with Nate Diaz, he got his ass whooped in the first one and in the second one (I thought) he lost as well. I can’t really stand much Nate Diaz, but you can’t take it from him. He beat Conor’s ass rounds two-and-a-half and up, Round 3, 4, 5. He beat the crap out of Conor and this guy couldn’t do nothing to me. Even when (Nate) landed a punch on me, it was like a f*cking mosquito bite for me. I walked right through that thing and gave him some heat and put him down.

“I think Conor analyzes those things and thinks, ‘Man, this dude is as mean as he looks and athletic, I want no part of this guy. He’s going to take me out of the game the way I don’t want to be taken out.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Could it happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Conor McGregor Jorge Masvidal UFC

