Oscar De La Hoya defends Deontay Wilder against critics calling for his retirement: “Never tell a fighter when to retire”

Oscar De Le Hoya has defended Deontay Wilder as fans and pundits continue to call for his retirement from boxing.

It’s safe to say that Deontay Wilder has fallen on tough times as of late. He’s lost four of his last five fights, and in his latest outing against Zhilei Zhang, he was brutally knocked out. Following that defeat, many have been wondering whether or not it’s time for ‘The Bronze Bomber’ to hang up his gloves for good.

Of course, it’s up to the man himself, but at the age of 38, you have to wonder what he has left to prove. Either way, it’s a decision that he’ll have to take some time to dwell it over.

In a recent Instagram Live, Oscar De La Hoya weighed in and gave his thoughts on the possibility of Wilder calling it a day.