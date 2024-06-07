Oscar De La Hoya defends Deontay Wilder against critics calling for his retirement: “Never tell a fighter when to retire”
Oscar De Le Hoya has defended Deontay Wilder as fans and pundits continue to call for his retirement from boxing.
It’s safe to say that Deontay Wilder has fallen on tough times as of late. He’s lost four of his last five fights, and in his latest outing against Zhilei Zhang, he was brutally knocked out. Following that defeat, many have been wondering whether or not it’s time for ‘The Bronze Bomber’ to hang up his gloves for good.
Of course, it’s up to the man himself, but at the age of 38, you have to wonder what he has left to prove. Either way, it’s a decision that he’ll have to take some time to dwell it over.
In a recent Instagram Live, Oscar De La Hoya weighed in and gave his thoughts on the possibility of Wilder calling it a day.
De La Hoya’s Wilder view
“Deontay Wilder got knocked out, OK? But there’s no need to bash him,” De La Hoya said in an Instagram Live. “There’s no need to say, ‘Oh, he must retire and this and that.’ There’s no need to bash him. Deontay Wilder will make his decision whether he wants to retire or not.
“You have to give the man his respect and respect his decision. My thinking behind it is, never tell a fighter when to retire. It’s a personal decision. It’s a decision only a fighter should make. This is our livelihood, this is our love, this is our passion.”
“So Deontay, keep it going, man,” De La Hoya said. “Whatever you do, whatever you decide, take your time, go on a vacation and take your beautiful family. When you come back and make the decision, you’ll make the right one in your heart, for yourself. This is a very personal decision. This is life, so take your time, brother.”
