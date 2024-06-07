Oscar De La Hoya defends Deontay Wilder against critics calling for his retirement: “Never tell a fighter when to retire”

By Harry Kettle - June 7, 2024

Oscar De Le Hoya has defended Deontay Wilder as fans and pundits continue to call for his retirement from boxing.

Deontay Wilder

It’s safe to say that Deontay Wilder has fallen on tough times as of late. He’s lost four of his last five fights, and in his latest outing against Zhilei Zhang, he was brutally knocked out. Following that defeat, many have been wondering whether or not it’s time for ‘The Bronze Bomber’ to hang up his gloves for good.

RELATED: Deontay Wilder’s mother encourages the former champion to retire after another lopsided defeat: “Enjoy your life now”

Of course, it’s up to the man himself, but at the age of 38, you have to wonder what he has left to prove. Either way, it’s a decision that he’ll have to take some time to dwell it over.

In a recent Instagram Live, Oscar De La Hoya weighed in and gave his thoughts on the possibility of Wilder calling it a day.

De La Hoya’s Wilder view

“Deontay Wilder got knocked out, OK? But there’s no need to bash him,” De La Hoya said in an Instagram Live. “There’s no need to say, ‘Oh, he must retire and this and that.’ There’s no need to bash him. Deontay Wilder will make his decision whether he wants to retire or not.

“You have to give the man his respect and respect his decision. My thinking behind it is, never tell a fighter when to retire. It’s a personal decision. It’s a decision only a fighter should make. This is our livelihood, this is our love, this is our passion.”

“So Deontay, keep it going, man,” De La Hoya said. “Whatever you do, whatever you decide, take your time, go on a vacation and take your beautiful family. When you come back and make the decision, you’ll make the right one in your heart, for yourself. This is a very personal decision. This is life, so take your time, brother.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe Deontay Wilder should retire? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Deontay Wilder Oscar De La Hoya

Related

Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal sends a message to Nate Diaz after viral press conference brawl

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024
Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder's mother encourages the former champion to retire after another lopsided defeat: "Enjoy your life now"

Josh Evanoff - June 6, 2024

Deontay Wilder’s mother wants the boxing legend to retire following yet another defeat.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

WATCH: Wild brawl breaks out at Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing press conference

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

The latest Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing pre-fight press conference ended abruptly after their teams threw hands.

Amir Khan, KSI
Boxing News

Amir Khan opens up on negotiations to face influencer boxer KSI in shock return: "Give him a good beating"

Josh Evanoff - June 4, 2024

Former unified light-welterweight champion Amir Khan wants to return to boxing to face KSI.

Jake Paul
Dana White

Jake Paul trolls Dana White amid UFC 303 press conference postponement: "I'm not going to talk about it publicly"

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2024

Jake Paul continues to poke at UFC CEO Dana White, this time amid the postponed UFC 303 press conference.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson postponed due to 'Iron Mike' suffering a medical emergency

Josh Evanoff - May 31, 2024
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury officially set for December 21st in Saudi Arabia

Josh Evanoff - May 30, 2024

Undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk will be running it back with Tyson Fury this December.

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson posts encouraging medical update after recent scare, takes a jab at Jake Paul

Curtis Calhoun - May 28, 2024

Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson is in good spirits after a recent medical emergency just before a flight landing.

Anthony Joshua KOs Francis Ngannou
Boxing News

Demetrious Johnson doubles down on belief that Anthony Joshua beats Francis Ngannou in MMA fight

Fernando Quiles - May 28, 2024

Demetrious Johnson stands by his opinion that Anthony Joshua would beat Francis Ngannou in an MMA fight.

Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till aiming for Jake Paul fight with KO win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Harry Kettle - May 28, 2024

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has explained his boxing plan if he can knock out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.