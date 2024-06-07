TJ Dillashaw believes Cory Sandhagen will become UFC champion if he gets past Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC on ABC 7: “He’d beat O’Malley all day”
Former UFC fighter TJ Dillashaw believes Cory Sandhagen will go on to become UFC champion if he gets past Umar Nurmagomedov.
For the longest time now, Cory Sandhagen has been viewed as a future world champion in the UFC. Of course, he’s suffered some setbacks along the way as we know – but he’s still an incredible fighter. Now, he’s set to face another tough test on his way to the top as he prepares to battle Umar Nurmagomedov.
For many, this is a tough bout to call. Nurmagomedov has looked incredible thus far in his career, whereas Sandhagen has impeccable striking.
In the eyes of Cory’s former opponent TJ Dillashaw, though, he’s on a one-way trip to the belt if he can get through Umar.
Dillashaw backs Sandhagen
“It is a tough fight,” Dillashaw said on the “JAXXON PODCAST.” “I think Sandhagen should be champion right now. He’d beat O’Malley all day. I think that’s the toughest fight for O’Malley in the weight class. (If) Sandhagen gets through this fight, he’ll be world champion.
“This is a tough one for him to get through, though. I don’t like this fight for him. I hope that he gets through it. The guy he’s fighting is a dog. He’s a good wrestler – he can hold him down.”
“It is very dangerous for both of them because Cory’s next up for a title fight (if) he wins this one,” Dillashaw said. “Umar’s trying to get to the top, and (now Sandhagen) needs to go back down a couple steps (for this fight). So I think it’s dangerous for both of them, but that’s what makes it a great f*cking fight.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
