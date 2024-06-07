TJ Dillashaw believes Cory Sandhagen will become UFC champion if he gets past Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC on ABC 7: “He’d beat O’Malley all day”

By Harry Kettle - June 7, 2024

Former UFC fighter TJ Dillashaw believes Cory Sandhagen will go on to become UFC champion if he gets past Umar Nurmagomedov.

Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov

For the longest time now, Cory Sandhagen has been viewed as a future world champion in the UFC. Of course, he’s suffered some setbacks along the way as we know – but he’s still an incredible fighter. Now, he’s set to face another tough test on his way to the top as he prepares to battle Umar Nurmagomedov.

RELATED: Cory Sandhagen explains why he wants to fight Umar Nurmagomedov for five rounds

For many, this is a tough bout to call. Nurmagomedov has looked incredible thus far in his career, whereas Sandhagen has impeccable striking.

In the eyes of Cory’s former opponent TJ Dillashaw, though, he’s on a one-way trip to the belt if he can get through Umar.

Dillashaw backs Sandhagen

“It is a tough fight,” Dillashaw said on the “JAXXON PODCAST.” “I think Sandhagen should be champion right now. He’d beat O’Malley all day. I think that’s the toughest fight for O’Malley in the weight class. (If) Sandhagen gets through this fight, he’ll be world champion.

“This is a tough one for him to get through, though. I don’t like this fight for him. I hope that he gets through it. The guy he’s fighting is a dog. He’s a good wrestler – he can hold him down.”

“It is very dangerous for both of them because Cory’s next up for a title fight (if) he wins this one,” Dillashaw said. “Umar’s trying to get to the top, and (now Sandhagen) needs to go back down a couple steps (for this fight). So I think it’s dangerous for both of them, but that’s what makes it a great f*cking fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with TJ Dillashaw? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen TJ Dillashaw UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski claims his next fight at featherweight will be for the title: “I know for a fact”

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2024
Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Trump
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov gets GOAT endorsement from Donald Trump after UFC 302 meeting

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov drew high praise from former U.S. President Donald Trump after meeting at the UFC 302 pay-per-view.

Cody Stamann
UFC

Cody Stamann plans to go back to wrestling roots against Taylor Lapilus at UFC Louisville: "Going to set a single-fight takedown record"

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2024

Cody Stamann plans to go back to his roots and wrestle his way to a win at UFC Louisville.

Dana White
Power Slap

Dana White admits he made a mistake after bold Power Slap claims: "I f***ed that up"

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has admitted he made an error after claiming Power Slap has a larger social media following than any other professional sports team.

Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal sends a message to Nate Diaz after viral press conference brawl

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

Jorge Masvidal didn’t take long to speak out after his and Nate Diaz’s teams threw hands at their Thursday pre-fight press conference.

Jamahal Hill throws a punch at Alex Pereira UFC 300

Alex Pereira dismisses Jamahal Hill after 'Sweet Dreams' reignites feud: "You reap what you sow"

Josh Evanoff - June 6, 2024
Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

WATCH: Wild brawl breaks out at Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing press conference

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

The latest Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing pre-fight press conference ended abruptly after their teams threw hands.

Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier on why it's "unfair" to compare Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC accolades

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels the comparisons between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are unfounded.

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev hits back at "attention seeker" Arman Tsarukyan after post-UFC 302 taunts

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is increasingly annoyed with Arman Tsarukyan’s public taunts.

Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque reacts after being booked to fight Nick Diaz at UFC Abu Dhabi: “Nick can take a lot of damage”

Susan Cox - June 6, 2024

Vicente Luque is reacting after being booked to fight Nick Diaz at UFC Abu Dhabi.