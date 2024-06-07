TJ Dillashaw believes Cory Sandhagen will become UFC champion if he gets past Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC on ABC 7: “He’d beat O’Malley all day”

Former UFC fighter TJ Dillashaw believes Cory Sandhagen will go on to become UFC champion if he gets past Umar Nurmagomedov.

For the longest time now, Cory Sandhagen has been viewed as a future world champion in the UFC. Of course, he’s suffered some setbacks along the way as we know – but he’s still an incredible fighter. Now, he’s set to face another tough test on his way to the top as he prepares to battle Umar Nurmagomedov.

RELATED: Cory Sandhagen explains why he wants to fight Umar Nurmagomedov for five rounds

For many, this is a tough bout to call. Nurmagomedov has looked incredible thus far in his career, whereas Sandhagen has impeccable striking.

In the eyes of Cory’s former opponent TJ Dillashaw, though, he’s on a one-way trip to the belt if he can get through Umar.